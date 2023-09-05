The new season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will reportedly get underway on September 21 with clash between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The official schedule will be released later this week, says a Sportstar report.

“We have not got the full schedule as of now but KBFC versus BFC will be the first match, and it will be Kerala’s first home game,” said the report citing a source.

2023-24 season will be the 10th edition of the Indian Super League and first to see an I-League club making its way through promotion. Punjab FC, earlier called RoundGlass Punjab, have been promoted to the top tier of Indian football after winning the I-League last season. Their presence has made it a 12-team league.

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC is a re-match of last season’s controversial affair between the two sides. During the playoffs at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri had scored a goal from a quick free-kick and it was allowed to stand. Despite Kerala Blasters’ continuous protests, the decision did not change. As a result, coach Ivan Vukomanovic ordered the whole team to walk out.

The goal proved to be the winner as Bengaluru FC were adjudged winners by virtue of other team’s walkover.

In April, All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) disciplinary committee penalised the club and coach. Vukomanovic was handed a 10-match suspension and a fine of Rs 5 lakhs.

Bengaluru FC were beaten on penalties in the final of the ISL by Mohun Bagan. They were locked at 2-2 after regulation 90 minutes.