Normalcy has been slowly and steadily returning to the pandemic-ravaged world but the Indian Super Lague (ISL) is just getting ready to enjoy its fruits as the 2022-23 season begins with the usual home-and-away format.

After two seasons in bio-bubbles in Goa, the fans will be back in the stands, the yellow flags will once again be unfurled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi while the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan will be painted green and maroon. Fans are the heart and soul of the sport and in that aspect, the ISL 2022-23 is already a winner.

There’s one more major change for the league. The top six teams will now fight it out in the playoffs instead of the top four.

ISL 2022-23: All you need to know

Now comes the question — who will win the trophy this season? With the new season almost upon us, all 11 teams are ready to slug it out on the pitch. While we will have to wait to find out how they will actually fare on the field, there’s a lot that we have learned with all the churning out that has taken place at the clubs and how they performed in the Durand Cup 2022.

Champions ready to challenge

Hyderabad FC won the ISL trophy last season while Jamshedpur FC clinched the League Winners shield. However, there are teams with better squads than Hyderabad and Jamshedpur, and it will be challenging for them to defend their titles.

Hyderabad have improved consistently under coach Manolo Marquez, so it will be interesting to see what the defending champions do this season, and apart from Asish Rai and Juanan, they have their core intact, which is a big positive.

The Nizams, however, have not made any significant additions to the side, which is a negative. On balance, they look good enough for playoffs and besides that, they obviously have Manolo ‘The Magician’ to hope for bigger things.

In comparison to Hyderabad, Jamshedpur FC, who have an important change at the touchline. Owen Coyle has left and has been replaced by former Watford coach Aidy Boothroyd.

Among other losses, Greg Stewart, who scored 10 and assisted 10 last season, has also joined Mumbai City FC. Jamshedpur, in fact, have lost a lot in the summer but if Boothroyd, just like his predecessor, can inspire the home talent, the Red Miners could make the playoffs.

One team that could also have been a winner last season was Kerala Blasters, who made it to the finals but lost on penalties to Hyderabad. Kerala have retained their coach Ivan Vukomanovic but have lost top players like Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Pereyra Diaz. They should be good enough for playoffs but a lot will depend on them finding consistency and new members finding form. Also, don’t forget they will playing home matches in Kochi this season.

The favourites

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City have assembled envious squads and if ISL was played on paper, they would have been guaranteed finalists.

For Mohun Bagan, the fight is mainly going to be about the goals. Roy Krishna and David Williams have left and Australia’s Dimitri Petratos will have to fill those boots. A lot will also rely on the Indian contingent of Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Ashique Kuruynian. They are a talented bunch and have a solid midfield and backline behind them. If goals flow, nothing else should bother them.

Mumbai look even scarier with Greg Stewart (last season’s golden ball winner), Alberto Noguera and Jorge Pereyra Diaz. Lallianzuala Chhangte fired seven goals in Durand Cup that only multiplies Mumbai’s strength. With a solid mix of old and new quality players, the 2022 Durand Cup finalists are clearly one of the favourites for the title.

ISL 2022-23: Top 5 foreign players to watch out for

Football though is not played on paper and there are others who will give them tough competition.

The comeback party

After a few bad seasons, Bengaluru are back to doing what they do best — winning titles. The 2022 Durand Cup champions under new coach Simon Grayson have broken the trophy drought and will hope to win another one this season soon. With new signing Roy Krishna partnering with Sunil Chhetri up top, they have options to score consistently and back a side that looks defensively stronger after the signing of Sandesh Jhingan.

The league’s most consistent side in reaching playoffs, FC Goa, failed to do so last season. They finished ninth in the table. With former player Carlos Pena as the coach, Goa hope to turnaround things quickly but face an uphill task. They have signed Alvaro Vazquez, retained Edu Bedia, and there’s also Brandon Fernandes and Glan Martins, but otherwise, the squad doesn’t look the strongest.

Another ISL legacy club, if we can say so, Chennaiyin FC had a horrid time last season. The two-time champions finished eight in the 2021-22 season, leading to multiple changes to the squad including a fresh foreign contingent. Thomas Brdaric has been roped in as the coach. With so many firsts, a lot will depend on how India star and captain Anirudh Thapa performs.

What could be in store for Odisha and NorthEast

Josep Gombau is back coaching Odisha FC. They have also signed Diego Mauricio, Carlos Delgado and Amrinder Singh besides already having some good young players. Gombau is known for doing well with young Indian players and the club will try to stay in the mix this season.

For NorthEast, most wouldn’t place their bet on the club. Marco Balbul is the new coach and there are a lot of new foreign players. The Indian continent isn’t the strongest and it could be another tough season for the club from the northeast.

ISL 2022-23: Top 5 Indian players to watch out for

Stephen Constantine

You may have thought we missed out on East Bengal but here’s a separate subhead to the club and their manager. The former India coach Stephen Constantine returns to Indian football scenes with one of the biggest football clubs in the country.

East Bengal’s ISL journey so far though has nothing to write home about. Ownership issues once again had them assemble a squad in haste but some good signings have made them have a good look. VP Suhair, Aniket Jadhav, Ivan Gonzalez and Alex Lima are proven ISL entities and in Constantine, East Bengal have a coach who knows all about India and Indian football. Impossible to predict what they can do in the upcoming season, but they do appear as playoffs candidates.

