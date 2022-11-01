Another action-packed week of the Indian Super League, rather unsurprisingly, provided plenty of drama. ATK Mohun Bagan eased past East Bengal in the Kolkata Derby, with Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC also continuing their fine start to the season. Mumbai City FC picked up another victory, with Jamshedpur FC also breaking their duck.

Here are all the myriad storylines from the week gone by, and a lot more…

ATK Mohun Bagan strengthen their monopoly over the Kolkata Derby

There were murmurs that this could be the Kolkata Derby where East Bengal would finally make a mark. For parts of the game, it felt there was evidence to back up that claim. But when the crucial moments came calling, East Bengal found a way to implode. The Mariners, meanwhile, did what they have always done in this fixture in the ISL – win and highlight the gap between the two city rivals.

Unlike previous seasons, East Bengal came away with a few positives. They carried a greater attacking threat and there was a real pattern to their play. But accruing such positives might not get them anywhere, especially if they don’t win the fixtures that matter.

On Saturday, Kamaljit Singh also dropped an absolute clanger and undid all of East Bengal’s good work. The second goal might have taken a deflection on the way but his position was average, at best. So, if East Bengal are to make a fist of this season, they need their players to stop indulging in elementary mistakes. There is some optimism around the club, and rightly so. But if this continues, that could turn into familiar disappointment very quickly.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, ensured that they continued the head of steam they had generated against the Kerala Blasters. Hugo Boumous seems to be enjoying himself, with the other attacking players also looking in good form. Manvir Singh seems to have worked on his finishing and that, coupled with the control they exert in midfield, means that they will again be a tough nut to crack.

Last season, though, when push came to shove, they could not quite get past the finish line. That stage of the campaign is still a distance away. Yet, you feel things could pan out a tad differently this time out.

Mumbai City FC pile on Kerala Blasters’ misery

Four matches played. Three matches lost. Six goals scored. Ten goals conceded. And just three points. Prior to this game-week, the Kerala Blasters had been nudging ahead in contests but were unable to keep the opposition at bay thereafter.

So, on Friday, the Kerala Blasters decided to shake things up. Not by winning or by arresting their slide, but by conceding first and never recovering. It was largely down to Mumbai City FC imposing themselves early in the game, but it was also due to how ordinary the Kerala Blasters were.

The presence of Adrian Luna and the likes means that they will always be in contests. Even against the Islanders, there was a patch at the start of the second half where it seemed that they would score. By then, though, they were already two goals down and chasing the game. Defensive organisation, which was the bedrock of their success in 2021-22, has not been an ever-present; worse, they seem to be reverting to their pre-Ivan Vukomanović roots. And that, in a nutshell, is their problem.

Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, seem to be clicking into gear. Against the Blasters, Des Buckingham opted to play Greg Stewart in a deeper role, with Jorge Pereyra Diaz (former Kerala Blasters darling) leading the line. Stewart immediately vindicated that decision, orchestrating play and causing the hosts plenty of problems. Diaz, too, got on the scoresheet, and they could still call upon Alberto Noguera off the bench.

This, though, wasn’t the most pleasing aspect on Friday. Instead, it was the clean sheet they kept – their second this season in four games. If you exclude the game against Hyderabad FC, which descended into attacking chaos towards the end, Mumbai City FC have only conceded one goal in their last three matches, which could be more important than their scoring riches, considering how brittle their defence looked at times last season.

On Friday, Mumbai City FC piled further misery on the Kerala Blasters, and there are no two ways about it. But they also fired another ominous warning shot to the rest of the league, almost telling them that this treatment could be meted out to anyone and everyone.

Jamshedpur FC win for the first time this season

A lot was expected of Jamshedpur FC, considering they won the League Winners Shield in 2021-22, and had largely retained the core that served them well. One player who departed for newer pastures, though, was Greg Stewart and his absence has been painfully felt every time the Men of Steel have taken the pitch this season.

They might have won against NorthEast United FC on Sunday, and kept a clean sheet too. Skipper Peter Hartley scooped up the Hero of the Match award and bagged the winning goal. But something felt amiss.

The goal they scored came via a set-piece. Their general play looked scrappy and if the Highlanders weren’t as bad at scoring as they are, they could’ve capitalized on Jamshedpur FC’s scratchiness. The Jamshedpur FC faithful, though, would hope that this galvanizes their side and emboldens them to be braver in the attacking third.

Even last season, there were encounters where they rode their luck, grafted it out before Stewart did his thing at the other end. Now, they don’t have Stewart. And the onus is on them to find something similar, or look for a different route to success.

Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC tick along

Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC couldn’t have had more contrasting campaigns in 2021-22. The former won the entire thing and the latter languished at the bottom, often questioning if they had the right personnel and the right approach to flourish in the ISL. Hyderabad FC scored a lot of goals and kept things tight at the back as well. Odisha FC often left the back door open, despite being penetrative going forward.

This season, it seems that the Juggernauts have stumbled upon a decent formula – one that doesn’t exactly mirror what Hyderabad FC do, but is not drastically dissimilar either. Both have, so far in 2022-23, relied on control and defensive solidity.

It’s not as if they don’t have the attacking players to make a difference. On the contrary, they seem to have understood that for them to have an impact, they need to stop the opposition scoring goals as well. Odisha FC did that perfectly against Bengaluru FC on Thursday. Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, inflicted FC Goa’s first defeat of the new season.

The two goals that they scored were superb. Nandhakumar Sekar rifled the ball into the back of the net, with Javier Siverio outwitting Arshdeep Singh from an acute angle. Both Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC dropped off a little post scoring but that seemed a part of their plan all along.

So, it isn’t surprising that they find themselves in the upper echelons of the points table. They seem to have a formula that looks sustainable and suits the players at their disposal. And more importantly, it seems that Odisha FC have taken a leaf out of Hyderabad FC’s book on how to be successful in the ISL.

Guess who these teams play next….well, it’s Hyderabad FC versus Odisha FC on November 5.