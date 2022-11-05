Kolkata: Centre back Vafa Hakhamaneshi scored the winner for Chennaiyin FC against East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. The 69th minute strike from the tall defender was his first of the season.

More than the manner of the goal, the celebrations caught the attention of many. The Iranian player ran towards the camera, lifted his jersey and revealed a “#Women #Life #Freedom for 11:11” message on his under-shirt. The message was in support for the women in his country.

“This goal [he scored] is for my people, this message is only for making my people’s voice heard, it’s so important,” he told ESPN soon after the match. “When I posted a story on my Instagram about Iran, a lot of Indians asked me ‘what happened in Iran?’ This message, this goal, is to tell the Indian people what is happening in Iran.”

These words have gained popularity among Iranians in the last few months. Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died in police custody in Tehran on 13 September, for not wearing a hijab. As a result, protests have erupted across the country and drawn support from some athletes.

‘Iranian Messi’ Sardar Azmoun posted a message on social media in solidarity with the women across the country. However, he later deleted that post.

Then, during Iran’s final match ahead of the World Cup against Senegal, the team came out wearing black jackets to cover their national team logos during the anthem in support of the women of Iran.

Other to voice their support for the women are Ali Karimi, Ali Daei with Zobeir Niknafs shaving his head as a mark of unity.

However, the show of solidarity earned Vafa a second yellow card – as is the rule in football on taking off the shirt in celebration – turning it into an expulsion.

“I had two weeks to think about this celebration. I didn’t have another choice. I didn’t forget that I had gotten a first yellow card, or [that he will get a second yellow for the celebration], but I needed to share this message with everybody,” he added while speaking to ESPN.

“There is a bit of a problem in Iran, between the people and the government,” he says. “The internet and everything is blocked. My people need help. Their voice… every country should hear it.”

“Now is not a good situation in Iran – with the people, the police, and the army…”

The win helped Chennaiyin climb to fifth in the league table with seven points from four games. East Bengal, meanwhile, suffered their fourth defeat and are bottom with a solitary win.

