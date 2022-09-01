With many calling for an extended Indian football season, the ISL league stage will run for close to five months apart from the playoffs, semi-finals and final.

Mumbai: Indian Super League (ISL) will kick off on 7 October when last year’s runners-up Kerala Blasters take on East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The last league match will take place on 26 February 2023. The playoffs, semifinals and final will take place in March next year.

With many calling for an extended Indian football season, the ISL league stage will run for close to five months apart from the playoffs, semi-finals and final.

Defending champions Hyderabad FC start their title defense on 9 October in front of their home fans against former champions Mumbai City FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium Gachibowli.

2021-22 League Shield Winners Jamshedpur FC are in action two days later, on 11 October at the JRD Tata Sports Complex against Odisha FC.

India’s biggest derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will take place on 29 October and 25 February next year, to be played at the iconic Vivekananda Yuvabharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

This season onwards, organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) have also introduced a new playoff format for the league, adding two matches into the calendar.

In the new format, the top two teams at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify for the semi-finals. Teams finishing between third and sixth will feature in a single-leg playoff to determine the other two semi-finalists.

The 2022-23 season will also see fans return to the stadiums and teams playing at their home venues instead of a single city. Both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons were hosted across three venues in Goa.

To bring the league in line with global football leagues, each matchweek is scheduled between Thursday and Sunday.

New ISL Playoff Format:

Eliminator 1: 3rd placed team vs 6th placed team

Eliminator 2: 4th placed team vs 5th placed team

Semi-Final 1 1st Leg: 1st placed team vs (Winner – Eliminator 2)

Semi-Final 2 1st Leg: 2nd placed team vs (Winner – Eliminator 1)

Semi-Final 1 2nd Leg: (Winner – Eliminator 2) vs 1st placed team

Semi-Final 2 2nd Leg: (Winner – Eliminator 1) vs 2nd placed team

Final: (Winner Semi-Final 1) vs (Winner Semi-Final 2)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.