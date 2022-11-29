The Indian Super League (ISL) lived up to its billing yet again, producing another week of topsy-turvy action. It began with Odisha FC nudging Chennaiyin in a five-goal thriller. Mumbai City then romped past NorthEast United FC 3-1, before Bengaluru FC snapped their losing streak against FC Goa. ATK Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, handed Hyderabad FC their second successive defeat, with East Bengal also getting the better of Jamshedpur FC on Sunday.

🆕 face at the 🔝 as @MumbaiCityFC lead the proceedings at the end of Matchweek 8️⃣ in #HeroISL 2022-23! 📈#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/ka5hI4wrWG — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 27, 2022

Here is a look at everything that happened in the week gone by.

Odisha FC do things the hard way, yet again

Supporting Odisha FC, especially this season, has been a rollercoaster ride. They have trailed in most games they have played, and just when it seemed all would be lost, they have turned things around.

Before Thursday, they had won nine points from losing position. So, because their supporters had gotten used to this narrative, they decided to shake things up. After all, what good is football if it does not introduce you to new scripts every time?

Against Chennaiyin FC, they surged into a two-goal lead, established by playing the snappy, passing-oriented football Josep Gombau wants. They were coasting at one stage, and it looked unlikely that there would be any more hiccups. Until, well, Odisha FC did what they do – make a game out of nothing, for good or for worse.

Abdenasser El Khayati pulled a goal back in the 60th minute. In the dying embers, the match broke into absolute chaos. Odisha FC shot themselves in the foot by conceding a needless penalty for a tug inside the box. The floodlights then went off, leaving all the players in darkness and making the Odisha FC faithful wonder if doom had descended on them, both metaphorically and literally.

El Khayati converted the spot-kick and restored parity. Just as Chennaiyin FC started celebrating a draw, though, Nandhakumar Sekar popped up to secure three points for Odisha FC. Just like that. No fuss. No questions asked. Business as usual.

This business, though, could get very unnerving as a fan. As long as the players know what they are doing, the points will keep stacking up. But surely this is not sustainable throughout the season? Right?

Bengaluru FC finally score

Goals in football can often resemble London buses. At times, you have to wait an eternity for one, and when a bus does come around, it is quickly followed by another. Extend that metaphor to Bengaluru FC this ISL season, and the similarities are rather uncanny.

Before Saturday, they had not scored in the league since 14 October, which was also their second game of the campaign. During that sequence, they lost to all kinds of teams. They were tactically outclassed by Hyderabad FC. Odisha FC, through sheer will, scraped past them. East Bengal took their chances, and Mumbai City FC blasted the Blues out of the park.

So, it was only fitting that Bengaluru FC rocked up at the Fatorda, long considered a fortress by FC Goa, and won. That they did so by scoring twice only adds to their achievement.

Both of those goals came on the counter, which is not a surprise, considering how they have usually set up this season. Javi Hernandez, for the first time in just over a month, found that bit of quality when it mattered most, producing two cool finishes past Dheeraj Singh.

That said, Bengaluru FC are not out of the woods yet. Far from it. As much as they did in front of goal, this match also brought forth FC Goa’s inconsistent streak this campaign. A win has now been followed by a loss three times and that threatens to undermine a season that has promised quite a lot already.

So, there is still plenty of work to be done. The only solace from Saturday, however, is that they now have something to cling on to. Not sure that was the case prior to the weekend.

ATK Mohun Bagan give Hyderabad a taste of their own medicine

The Mariners, defeated last week by FC Goa, had plenty to prove, and they did so with aplomb, dispatching Hyderabad FC. They scored early by applying pressure in key midfield areas and managed the game beautifully thereafter.

Their forward players also thrived in this particular setup, often finding space in between the lines and on the flanks. While the score-line might not have been very emphatic, it was a display that was emblematic of how good the Mariners can be when they click into gear.

It was not quite so from the defending champions’ perspective. All of their matches since 22 October have ended 1-0, either in their favour or as narrow defeats. Now, they have lost two games by the same margin, and there have been several worrying signs.

They have conceded goals inside the opening 20 minutes both times. They have tried to come back into the game but have simply not had enough firepower. Hyderabad FC have also mustered just a solitary shot on target apiece in both of these contests. Bartholomew Ogbeche has not made the net bulge since the fixture against Bengaluru FC. And there seems to be a general lack of cutting edge to their play – again, something that was not prevalent for large swathes in 2021-22.

If they are to continue setting the pace at the top of the table, they need to find their chance-creation and goal-scoring boots soon. Partly because this can become an unwanted habit, but largely because……

Mumbai City FC continue scoring, and continue winning

Another week, and another dominant Mumbai City FC performance. This time, they put three past a hapless NorthEast United FC side. They conceded a goal, although that was more down to the Islanders digging a hole for themselves than the Highlanders completely outplaying them.

Bipin Singh and Jorge Pereyra Diaz now lead the goal-scoring charts. Greg Stewart has mesmerised oppositions by dribbling and slaloming his way through midfield, and Ahmed Jahouh has dictated the tempo of almost every game he has played.

Defensively, too, things have gotten progressively better. They are making the odd mistake but the frequency has drastically reduced from what it was last season. So, it seems that the only team that can defeat Mumbai City FC in the ISL is Mumbai City FC.

Well, unless something dramatic and very unpredictable happens….

How much unpredictability is too much unpredictability for the ISL?

The Premier League prides itself on the fact that any team can beat any other in the league. On a slightly different end of the spectrum lies the ISL – another top-flight division where anything and everything can happen, yet, a league where these upsets happen far too often to establish any sort of connection.

A lower-ranked club is defeating a team at the top of the table in one week. On another occasion, it is succumbing to a side below them in the standings. The only club that has maintained equanimity throughout the season is perhaps Mumbai City FC.

And that is just one team out of eleven. And surely that can’t be a good thing?

Yes, unpredictability adds to the drama, but only when there is a pattern it defies. When there is no underlying theme at all, or when that underlying constant theme is of unpredictability, it does not cast a very glowing light on the quality across the board.

Longer seasons, better pre-seasons and more preparation time in between games will eventually cure the ISL of this particular ailment. For now, though, this much unpredictability just feels a little too much.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.