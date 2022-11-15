Another drama-filled week of the Indian Super League (ISL), as expected, threw up several talking points. Mumbai City FC’s 6-2 victory over Chennaiyin FC and the Kerala Blasters’ 3-1 win against FC Goa were at the forefront. East Bengal also picked up three points in Bengaluru, with ATK Mohun Bagan edging past NorthEast United FC 2-1. Hyderabad FC, meanwhile, solidified their spot at the top of the table with another 1-0 victory.

Here is a look at everything that happened in the week gone by.

Mumbai City FC punish Chennaiyin FC for scoring two early goals

If you had watched the opening 32 minutes of this game, you would have wondered what all the fuss around Mumbai City FC was about. They were being opened up by Chennaiyin FC with unnerving regularity and had shipped two goals. But then, the Islanders drew a line in the sand.

The next hour saw the Islanders thoroughly dismantle the Marina Machans. They scored six unanswered goals, with almost all of their expected goal-scorers on the scoresheet. The most impressive aspect, though, was how quickly they changed the mood in Chennai. It was almost as if a headmaster was reprimanding his/her student for being too impetuous too early. Such was their domination. Such was their conviction.

This win also came in the backdrop of a thriller against ATK Mohun Bagan – a game where Des Buckingham felt they created enough to win two matches of football. The chance-creation was pretty similar (if not more) at Chennai, and they made the net bulge six times. Their movement was top-notch and for stretches of the second half, it felt that they would score every time they attacked.

Defensively, though, there were lapses and Buckingham would know that to sustain a title challenge, they will have to iron those flaws out. But even on days when their defensive organisation is not quite up to scratch, they know they can blow any team away.

Chennaiyin FC might not be the best ISL outfit going around but a 6-2 win for Mumbai, away from home, in drenching rain and in conditions that were hardly ideal, does send across a message. A very strong message.

Hyderabad FC continue winning 1-0; is there another gear to click into?

Most teams would have been happy with 16 points from six games, and a position at the perch of the points table. The concession of only three goals indicates that the defence is in fine order too. 10 goals scored is also not a bad outcome, especially when you consider only five teams have scored more than six goals this season.

But with Hyderabad FC, it doesn’t feel enough. That is largely because they have set such high standards for themselves. So much so that we are debating if they have another gear to click into, while they sit atop the ISL pile.

At times this season, their attacking play has lacked the penetration, verve and zing that was evident in 2021-22. Bartholomew Ogbeche has also not scored for three games (this is not a drill). So, you understand why there might be some concern.

If they can overcome this, though, and become as free-flowing as they were at the start of this season and for most of the last campaign, they might start having that aura of invincibility around them. If that is not the case already.

Bengaluru FC need goals, and lots of them

Football games have, over the years, been won by the side that scores more goals. Now that we have stated the obvious, let us figure out why exactly Bengaluru FC are not winning enough matches, and how their goal-scoring woes have been a major contributor to this wretched run.

For much of the Durand Cup and the start of the campaign, it felt the Blues had mastered the 1-0 score-line. They would hold a deep defensive line, let the opposition have the ball and then pounce on whatever gaps their opponents left.

Since then, though, the tables have turned. 1-0 results have been synonymous with their games. But they have now been on the wrong end of three of those. Roy Krishna is growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of service. That, considering he once played for Antonio Habas’ side, which did not mind sitting back either, is a damning assessment. Sunil Chhetri has not hit the ground running, and neither have Javi Hernandez or Udanta Singh.

The other problem is that they have been conceding goals when they shouldn’t be. Against East Bengal, Suresh Singh Wangjam was robbed of possession inside his own half, allowing Cleiton Silva to score (oh, how Bengaluru FC must hope he was still around). Bengaluru FC, for all their possession, only had one shot on target in that entire encounter.

So, this is where they stand. They are not scoring. And they are not keeping clean sheets. With Bengaluru FC, you always thought they will be embroiled in tight contests – one goal here, one goal there, and another nicked in from a set piece. All that has happened in the past couple of weeks. But they’ve unwittingly been at the receiving end.

If they can’t rectify this soon, it might be another long and largely unfruitful season.

Stop the press, NorthEast United FC have scored a goal

You can figure out the kind of season NorthEast United FC are having by just looking at that headline. They are losing games, and they are not scoring enough. Against ATK Mohun Bagan, they scored, albeit in scrappy fashion but undid themselves with a dire defensive moment, minutes later.

There seems to be no pattern to their play as well. They try to sit deep and invite pressure, although that has usually led to goal-concession because of individual errors. At times, they try pressing the ball too but again, there is nothing coherent to make that a workable tactic. The attacking philosophy, so far, has been to hit and hope.

ATK Mohun Bagan, who came into the game after that 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC, thrived. And to be fair to the Mariners, the 2-1 score-line flattered the Highlanders. It could have been worse. Significantly worse.

ATK Mohun Bagan again look capable of challenging for the honours that matter. The same can’t quite be said of NorthEast United FC, though. Six games in, and you feel they have already run their race. That might take some changing unless things magically start falling into place.

Consecutive wins brighten the mood for the Kerala Blasters

Two weeks, two wins, and two games where they have scored three goals apiece. Life has been good if you are a Kerala Blasters fan, especially over the past few days. ISL titles, though, are not won in such short spans. It is not a sprint but a marathon.

That said, their front four is finally showing signs of clicking. They have conceded a solitary goal in their two most recent fixtures, and during that sequence, they have outwitted FC Goa – a team many think will reach the playoffs (at least).

So, there is something to cling to. What they must be careful of, though, is not taking a backward step after a step forward. Their next encounter pits them against Hyderabad FC – a side that has not conceded a goal since October 9th.

If the Kerala Blasters can stop that particular juggernaut, they won’t just tell the rest of the league that they are here to compete. They will also tell themselves that they can go one better than last time. But if they fail, chants of the ‘same, old Kerala Blasters’ will return.

A massive Gameweek awaits!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.