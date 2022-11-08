This week of the Indian Super League (ISL) also saw plenty of high-octane action, with ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC playing out an entertaining stalemate on Sunday. A day earlier, Hyderabad FC continued their winning streak, with the Kerala Blasters also registering a victory.

Chennaiyin FC got the better of East Bengal in a scrappy encounter on Friday, a day after FC Goa had thumped Jamshedpur FC.

Here is a look at everything that happened in the week gone by.

Carlos Pena is at the wheel: How good does it feel, FC Goa fans?

Well, right now, pretty good, you’d think. Four games played, and three of them have ended in victories. The only match they lost was against Hyderabad FC, who are the defending champions and can punish the minutest of mistakes. So, you kind of get why their fans are getting so hyped up.

And that perhaps reached a crescendo on Thursday. FC Goa didn’t just win 3-0 against Jamshedpur FC, they did so with utter conviction, displaying the sort of bravado you associate with top contenders.

+3 points ☑️ Clean sheet ☑️ What a feeling! Huge thanks to all the fans both in stadium and at home for all the support.

Let’s keep the momentum going 💪🏼#IndianSuperLeague #IndianFootball #Gaurs #UzzoOnceAgain #ForcaGoa #DM1 pic.twitter.com/TbLV3ugYga — Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem (@dhee_singh01) November 4, 2022

Their attack is also purring, with Noah Sadaoui terrorizing defenders on the flanks. Iker Guarrotxena has not been bad either. Edu Bedia has been his usual tidy self and even though there are a few concerns defensively (mainly because of untimely injuries), FC Goa seem well-placed to have a proper tilt at the League Winner’s Shield and the ISL title.

Carlos Pena has gotten them playing exactly how he wants. Their defence pushes up when required, their midfield chooses when to press and when to sit back, their attacks are a mixture of exciting wing-play and penetration through the centre, and they seem to be trusting each other, both in and out of possession.

Oh, and among all this, we have not even touched upon Alvaro Vazquez – the big-money signing who was expected to take them to the next level. He has not yet started firing on all cylinders but when he does, the Gaurs could be a very tough team to stop.

Who is going to stop Hyderabad FC?

Sometimes, the greatest impediment to a team replicating its past success is its current version. Complacency can creep into the side and games that they should normally win start going the other way. Players who scored truckloads of goals previously start drawing blanks. All of that, across sports and leagues, is a very common phenomenon. Try telling that to Hyderabad FC, though.

After what happened last season, which culminated with Hyderabad FC lifting the ISL title, it seems unreal that they are calling the shots with as much authority again. They could have rested on their laurels. Instead, they seem to have taken note of the one thing they didn’t win last season – the League Winner’s Shield.

Against Odisha FC, they did not click into gear as seamlessly as they can. But like all champion outfits, they found a way to win. Mohammad Yasir rose highest inside the box after some nifty footwork by Halicharan Narzary on the left flank. Javier Siverio put in a tireless shift and Joao Victor did his thing in the middle of the park.

The Juggernauts, in fairness, did not attack as persuasively as they normally do. That, though, could also be down to how Hyderabad FC expertly cut out spaces, disallowed them time and rushed them into frantic decisions.

Hyderabad FC, for context, defeated a team on Saturday that is also expected to compete for the prizes that matter, without really breaking into a sweat. Bartholomew Ogbeche, synonymous with goal-scoring, has not scored for two games now. Yet, Hyderabad FC are at the top of the table.

If the rest of the teams needed another rallying cry, well, this is it.

Kerala Blasters bag momentary relief against NorthEast United FC

Last week, when the Kerala Blasters sunk to a defeat against Mumbai City FC, the alarm bells started ringing. It was the third time they had lost this season and the third game in succession that their defence looked porous. So, they needed a win just to infuse the belief that they could hold their own in the ISL.

And they got it against NorthEast United FC. Away from home and in a game that could have been a banana skin. But you know how it works on social media as well, right? Kerala Blasters only beat a team that is rooted to the bottom of the table. A side that can’t score, even if their lives depended on it, and an outfit that lets goals through as if it were running some sort of charity.

However, there is another spin to that story. In football, you can only defeat the side that comes up against you. And on Saturday, that team for the Kerala Blasters was NorthEast United FC. They scored three goals, which is not a big surprise, considering Sahal Abdul Samad is playing as well as he has ever done in the ISL. But they also kept a clean sheet.

It might not count for much because, well, the Highlanders have not really covered themselves in any glory this season. Yet, it should count for something, right?

It may not be the game that turns around the Kerala Blasters’ season (it could well be for all we know). This, though, could be the fixture that told Ivan Vukomanovic and his players that they have the resources to compete regularly in the ISL. Now, it is up to them to decide whether this result will only provide temporary relief or be the precursor to a lesser nervy period.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC flex muscles in four-goal thriller

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC have two of the most eye-watering squads in the ISL. Both have two players challenging for almost every position and have more than one way of lining up and playing. On Sunday, those characteristics shone through, with the Mariners and the Islanders trading blows in a heavyweight clash.

A draw seemed a fair result because both teams poured so much into it. Lallianzuala Chhangte rifled home the opener, only for Mehtab Singh to unwittingly deflect the ball past his own goalkeeper in the second half. Rostyn Griffiths then made his presence felt in the 72nd minute, bundling home after another Vishal Kaith error. Two minutes before time, though, Carl McHugh restored parity. In between all of that, Lenny Rodrigues was also sent off for a needless off-the-ball kick-out.

There was plenty of tactical nous on display too. The Islanders pressed the Mariners into submission in the opening exchanges. ATK Mohun Bagan then started finding spaces behind Ahmed Jahouh and Apuia, leading to more control in midfield. As the game descended into chaos, Mumbai City FC tried switching play quickly, with the Mariners just biding their time and waiting for the right moment to pounce.

So, this was, quite possibly, the greatest advert for the ISL. It had goals, it had drama, it had two teams trying to win rather than just trying to contain the opposition. And most tellingly, it had plenty of quality.

These two teams will have a major role to play come the end of the season. If there’s anyone still doubting that, just catch a glimpse of this manic encounter.

