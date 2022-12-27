The Indian Super League (ISL) did not disappoint during the festive season, producing a total of 12 goals in five games. Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC continued their dominance with victories over Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC, respectively. The Kerala Blasters also registered a 1-0 win over Odisha FC, with NorthEast United FC also finally getting on the board. FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, played out a 2-2 draw on Thursday.

Here is a look at everything that happened in the week gone by.

Ogbeche is scoring goals, and the ISL feels normal again

Ever since stepping foot on these shores, Bartholomew Ogbeche has found a way to score goals. This campaign began on a similar note too, with the striker netting twice in the first three games. But then, something unexpected happened.

Ogbeche suddenly stopped scoring. Prior to this weekend, his last goal was against Bengaluru FC on 22 October. Add the numbers, and you understand why there were a few murmurs. Like it often happens with top strikers, though, they find that extra bit of quality just when you think they have lost their clinical edge. And akin to how it was in October, Bengaluru FC were the ones to be chastened.

The first goal Ogbeche scored was a clever free-kick routine that allowed him a shot from well outside the box. He found the bottom corner with such unerring precision that you could not have guessed he was undergoing a goal drought. Twenty minutes later, he did what he does best – rising high in the box to guide a header past the keeper. In the second half, he had the chance to complete his hat-trick, unfortunately hitting the post with a sharply attempted near-post finish.

What would have pleased Hyderabad FC more, however, was how he buzzed all around the pitch. As soon as the first goal went in, the Ogbeche of old was back. He muscled defenders out of the way, acted as the perfect focal point, and looked every bit the striker that has become synonymous with goal-scoring in the ISL over the years.

The moment he was back among the goals, you felt a sense of normalcy return to proceedings. This season has been one of a kind – combined with the madness of the FIFA World Cup and a largely weekend-dedicated fixture list.

But normal service might not be far away from resuming. Not because Hyderabad FC are back where they want to be. But because that lad who wears No.10 for them, and also happens to be the all-time top ISL marksman, is only just getting warmed up.

NorthEast United FC have won in the ISL, and this is not a drill

Before Saturday, NorthEast United FC had lost every single match they had played this season. They had looked out of sorts, they had sacked a manager, and seemed devoid of ideas.

But you know, that is the thing with time. It changes – often for no rhyme and reason, and probably because it is just meant to be. So, maybe the footballing gods did not want NorthEast United FC to lose every time they stepped onto the field. Or, maybe, just maybe, the Highlanders’ first victory was destined to be against ATK Mohun Bagan – a side they very nearly defeated the last time they met.

Either way, NorthEast United FC now have points on the board, and that is something they had not been able to say at all before Christmas eve. It was not a very convincing victory. They only had three shots on target, as opposed to the Mariners’ eight, and only had a passing accuracy of 68%.

Unlike most of their games this campaign, though, they made the net bulge just when they needed to. They then held their defensive shape long enough to frustrate ATK Mohun Bagan and send the Highlanders faithful into early Christmas delirium.

From the Mariners’ perspective, this was perhaps the worst result they could have hoped for. It also came on the back of four unbeaten games, bringing their momentum to a grinding halt. It is not a panic situation yet, and they have more than adequate technical and tactical quality to get back to winning ways against FC Goa on 28 December. For now, though, this loss will just sting that little bit more.

Compare that to the Highlanders, who are on cloud nine. And are maybe even dreaming of two wins in succession. Surely not?

Mumbai City FC win again, and maybe this is a drill

It all seems so well-rehearsed. Opposition managers, before facing Mumbai City FC, try to tell themselves and their team that the Islanders can be beaten. They try to exploit Mumbai City FC’s weaknesses and hope for things to fall into place. But then, Des Buckingham’s troops rock up in different parts of the country and render most of their opponents’ plans redundant.

That is exactly what happened on Saturday. Chennaiyin FC tried imposing themselves on the contest. They even scored first and for a while, it looked like they would snap Mumbai City FC’s unbeaten streak. But like always, the Islanders got themselves out of that particular pickle.

Lallianzuala Chhangte camped on the edge of the box and finished off a flowing move that involved almost all of their most potent attacking weapons. Then, in the second half, Jorge Pererya Diaz produced a sumptuous back-heel flick to set up Greg Stewart, who slotted the ball past the keeper from inside the area.

Apart from the goals, there were the usual instances of Mumbai City FC domination. They controlled the tempo of the game, passed the ball around with conviction and always seemed capable of prizing open the Marina Machans’ defence. The visitors were missing Abdenasser El Khayati and could have caused the Islanders problems had he been fit. Yet, it felt like the hosts always had another gear to click in to.

In fact, them winning can perhaps even be dubbed a drill. And the way it is looking, it will take something special to break that trend.

Kerala Blasters stay within reach of Hyderabad and Mumbai

Let’s get straight to the point. Had the Kerala Blasters lost on Monday, they would have been eight points adrift of table-topping Mumbai City FC. They would also have been six points off Hyderabad FC, and a point behind ATK Mohun Bagan, despite the Mariners’ defeat to NorthEast United FC.

Now that they have won, they are in the third spot, only three points behind Hyderabad FC. The Islanders are also within their reach – just five points ahead and if they can make a real fist of their trip to Mumbai on 8 January, they could well have a shot at settling on the perch of the points table.

Their performances certainly warrant that. Against Odisha FC, they were not at their best. But they were not as shabby as they were at the start of the season too. Yes, Amrinder Singh’s moment of madness gifted the Kerala Blasters victory, although it could be argued that that came about because of the incessant pressure they applied.

So, this position that they find themselves in is very indicative of how brilliant they have been since the opening salvo. What it also does is gives them that wee bit of elbow room to endure a bad day, and still be in the top four, hoping to challenge for the League Winner’s Shield.

And after another successful week, that is what thousands of Kerala Blasters fans would be gushing about.

