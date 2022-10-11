The first few fixtures of ISL 2022-23 have provided plenty of talking points, with three teams registering victories and just a solitary stalemate. The Kerala Blasters got the ball rolling with a convincing 3-1 victory. Bengaluru FC got in on the act a day later, with Chennaiyin FC also completing an unexpected victory against ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday. In between, Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC played out a six-goal thriller.

So, there is plenty to dive into. Let’s get straight to what the first four games of the ISL were all about.

Are one-goal victory margins a thing with Bengaluru FC now?

During the Durand Cup, which Bengaluru FC went on to win, they only conceded six goals in seven fixtures. Four of the five matches that they won came via one-goal margins, indicating how they were content to remain solid and do the bare minimum at the other end.

That trend continued in their ISL opener as well. The Blues were a little shakier than they were during the Durand Cup. There were moments when the Blues were opened up on the counter-attack by NorthEast United FC and were perhaps saved right at the end by a refereeing error (more on that later).

Like they did at the Durand Cup, though, they found that extra bit of quality just when it mattered. Javi Hernandez, who did not start the game, produced a brilliant cameo, which consisted of a delicious cross to tee up Alan Costa. Roy Krishna was also excellent with his back-to-goal.

GOOOAAALLLL ⚽🔵 Late Drama in Bengaluru as Brazilian Defender, Alan Costa heads the ball into the net for the eventual winner 🔥🔵#BFCNEU #HeroISL #LetsFootball #BengaluruFC #NorthEastUnitedFC pic.twitter.com/06CjBPBTWY — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 8, 2022

The Indian contingent was not shabby either. Roshan Singh Naorem kept marauding down the flank, while Sivasakthi Narayanan was also a nuisance in the attacking third. Suresh Singh Wangjam, as usual, was at his tenacious best.

That said, it still feels that if Bengaluru FC are to make a fist of this season, they will need their foreigners to keep standing up. With Sunil Chhetri not getting any younger, and Udanta Singh having lost the spark that once made him the darling of the nation, they will need their foreign players to dig them out of trouble.

For a chunk of last season, Bengaluru FC risked losing a game to play entertaining football. This time out, their approach is a little more prosaic. And, it relies on the basic footballing principle of scoring one more goal than their opponents, which is not necessarily a bad thing.

East Bengal and NorthEast United FC – a hint of change but largely the same

In the off-season, East Bengal and NorthEast United FC overhauled their respective squads and brought in a new manager. One game into the season, you can already see why they made those changes.

Against the Kerala Blasters, East Bengal held firm for large swathes. Their defensive organisation came to the fore, and the goals they conceded could be put down to individual brilliance. The Highlanders, too, were not bad against Bengaluru FC, tying them down with a deep yet sturdy defensive line. And to top that, both sides carried more than a decent attacking threat.

East Bengal’s complement of foreign players has ISL pedigree. Alex Lima, Cleiton Silva and Ivan Gonzalez were mainstays at their previous clubs. NorthEast United FC’s foreigners, meanwhile, also showed have it in them to single-handedly win games of football.

What might be problematic, though, is the lack of Indian quality. Against Bengaluru FC, it became painfully clear that finishing remains an issue for the Highlanders. And with Arindam Bhattacharya in goal, keeping them out could be a problem as well. East Bengal’s keeper also looked very nervy at different stages, meaning that both teams might not have a solid base to build upon.

So, that part is what is unfortunately similar for both sides. What is different, however, is that their foreigners seem capable of making a difference. It did not materialise in their respective openers. But don’t be surprised if they pull off the odd upset this season.

Goals galore ft. Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC & Kerala Blasters

An element that tied these teams together last season was the ease with which they scored goals. Each of them averaged 1.7 or more goals per game, indicating how they often blew teams out of the water. The Kerala Blasters did that against East Bengal in their opener too, with a three-goal salvo enough to suck the wind out of their opponents’ sail.

Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC scored three goals as well. The only problem, though, was that they were playing against each other. That said, there has been enough in each teams’ performance already to hint that this is a sustainable pattern.

The Kerala Blasters’ foreign complement looks menacing. In Apostolos Giannou, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, they seem to have unearthed three genuine match-winners. Adrian Luna is still doing his thing, and with Marko Leskovic marshalling the defensive line, they look solid at the back.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have a certain Bartholomew Ogbeche. He did not score against the Islanders but it usually does not take him long to make the net bulge. Joao Victor can be a source of goals from midfield and their side is bristling with young Indian talent. Halicharan Narzary, too, is looking to make up for lost time.

Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, have arguably the most fluent front four in the ISL. Any team that has Greg Stewart pulling the strings, and Ahmed Jahouh and Alberto Noguera on the bench, will be capable of outscoring the opposition. Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte are also suited to how Des Buckingham wants them to play.

Thus, it might not be wrong to think that this goal-glut will continue whenever these three teams take the field. There is so much quality that it would be an injustice if they don’t express themselves. In fact, it could be a defining image for the rest of the season too.

Chennaiyin FC make ATK Mohun Bagan pay for their profligacy

For the opening 45 minutes, it seemed that only one team could have won this contest, and it wasn’t Chennaiyin FC. ATK Mohun Bagan battered the Marina Machans and could’ve been out of sight had they made the most of their opportunities. But they didn’t. And it allowed Chennaiyin FC a way back into the match.

Considering how the ISL throws up surprises, you might be tempted to term this an anomaly – something teams can be guilty of at the start of a campaign. Add to that how resolutely Chennaiyin FC defended, how well they played to the strengths of their striker, and how quickly they sprang forward on the break, you feel why this was a game the Marina Machans won rather than one that ATK Mohun Bagan lost.

This, though, has become a recurring theme for the Mariners this season. Even during the Durand Cup, they dominated encounters in the first half, scored goal(s), looked capable of scoring more and did everything but make the net ripple. They then conceded relatively cheap goals and in the pursuit of reclaiming their advantage, left the back door open for the opposition to sweep the carpet from under them.

The only good thing for the Mariners is that they have almost an entire season to rectify this shortcoming. If they didn’t know where the problem existed previously, they know now. And what they do about it will probably decide if this is another indifferent campaign or if it is a year where their promise turns into something more tangible.

