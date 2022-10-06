The Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season starts on 7 October with Kerela Blasters taking on East Bengal. The overseas players are of utmost importance for the league and will prove pivotal for the success of each of the clubs.

We take a look at the top 5 overseas players that might prove to be the X factor for their sides going into the ninth season.

Florentin Pogba (ATK Mohun Bagan)

ATK Mohun Bagan acquired the services of the elder brother of the French football star Paul Pogba for a two-year term. The Guinean defender left the FC Sochaux-Montbeliard for whom he was playing in Ligue 2.

ATK is a club rich in tradition and Pogba had said that he was delighted to be part of the Indian league and to know a new country.

The senior Pogba is highly experienced having played 62 games for Sochaux-Montbeliard and 31 international caps for Guinea.

ATK will strongly boost their defense with the signing. Hopefully, the recent controversies between the two brothers will not affect his on-field performances.

Roy Krishna (Bengaluru FC)

Bengaluru FC recently acquired Roy Krishna and is expected to create a mesmerizing partnership with Sunil Chhetri in the forward department.

ATK let go of Krishna and his place will be hard to be filled, but Bengaluru FC will be more than happy to have him. He wasn’t in a central role last season under Juan Ferrando, but Krishna still finished with seven goals and four assists.

Krishna proved his worth, scoring three goals in the Durand Cup that the Blues won, and if the above-mentioned partnership turns out to be fruitful, Bengaluru FC will be the team to beat.

Greg Stewart (Mumbai City FC)

Greg Stewart won the Golden Ball last season playing for Jamshedpur FC. The islanders signed the Scottish mid-fielder for a two-year deal earlier this year.

Stewart has had an elongated football journey, having played for different clubs in different leagues. His League winner’s shield triumph last season was his first stint outside the Great Britain.

Mumbai City lacked the edge in their attacking department and Stewart is just expected to fill in that gap for his new club.

It is worthwhile to note that Stewart scored 10 goals and was also involved in 10 assists last season for Jamshedpur FC out of total 43 goals.

Edu Bedia (FC Goa)

Edu Bedia is the only foreign player FC Goa have retained, while all other new foreign players are newly acquired.

Bedia entered the Indian league in 2017-18 and has proved to be a pivotal player for the Guars since then. He scored 12 goals when his side reached the final in 2018-19.

The mid-fielder was subsequently made the captain in the 2020-21 season and led the side to semi-finals of that season. He also scored the first goal for the Gaurs in the AFC Champions League to create history.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (Hyderabad FC)

Hyderabad FC acquired Bartholomew Ogbeche in July 2021 after the attacker had a dream run with Mumbai City FC in the 2020-21 season wherein the club won their maiden ISL trophy.

The Nigerian-born forward also has significant experience in the French junior circuit wherein he played for the youth PSG team. However, he joined the ISL in the 2018-19 league and started with 12 scores for North East United FC.

He has also been a part of the Kerela Blasters FC and Hyderabad will be the fourth club he plays for in ISL.

