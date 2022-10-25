This week of the Indian Super League was also not short on drama, with as many as five games taking place. Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC shared the spoils in a scrappy encounter. East Bengal, FC Goa and Hyderabad FC, though, registered victories on the board. The Kerala Blasters sunk to their second consecutive defeat, while Bengaluru FC lost a game for the first time this season.

Without further ado, here is a look at how the last few days in the ISL panned out.

Is it time to panic, Kerala Blasters fans?

Had last season not happened at all, the answer to this question would have been in the affirmative. But because Ivan Vukomanović led the Kerala Blasters to the final, fighting adversity like the one they are currently facing, there is hope that this is just a blip on the road.

That said, they’ve now lost two games on the bounce. In both matches, they took the lead before being pegged back. Their more recent defeat, against Odisha FC, could have seen them concede even more than the two they did. Their chance creation wasn’t very high, and the defensive solidity that defined their 2021-22 campaign has not been ubiquitous this season.

Individually, they still have a lot of quality. The Kerala Blasters’ goal against Odisha FC came about after some quick thinking from a set-piece. Adrian Luna whipped a delicious cross into the box that was nodded in by Harmanjot Khabra.

The issue, though, is that they are not staying in games long enough for their impact to count. In 2021-22, there were numerous games where the Blasters didn’t play well but stayed just in touch, before one of their famed front four would make the difference at the other end.

Three games are usually not an indicator of where a team is going to end up come the end of the league stage. But three fixtures, especially of the ilk the Kerala Blasters have played out, don’t make for pretty reading either.

Nothing new here, just Bartholomew Ogbeche scoring

Sorry if this sounds rhetorical and repetitive, but Ogbeche scored another winner for Hyderabad FC over the weekend. It wasn’t a strike that tore the net off its hinges, nor was it a goal where he slalomed past 5 defenders and scored. It was, well, a fairly regulation Ogbeche goal – showing awareness in the box and capitalising on every inch the opposition accorded him. But then again, simplicity, especially in Ogbeche’s case, is genius.

This winner came in a tight and cagey affair against Bengaluru FC. Both teams fought tooth and nail in the first half. In the second period, though, Hyderabad FC, backed by thousands of vociferous fans, turned the screw, meaning that when they scored, it was an apt reflection of their domination.

Hyderabad FC also have a greater Indian goal-threat this season. Halicharan Narzary, who missed much of the 2021-22 campaign, struck the woodwork and on another day, could have bagged himself a goal. Mohammad Yasir has also been a creative outlet for the defending champions.

They have evolved a mechanism to cope without Juanan at the back too. Chinglensana Singh has been solid, as has Odei Onaindia. Their full-backs have also coped well, despite Asish Rai having departed for newer pastures.

So, Hyderabad FC are radiating the vibe of champions again. Because the ISL is such a grind, there will be days when their free-flowing style will not come to the fore. But for that, they have Ogbeche. When it comes to goal-scoring, he is almost inevitable.

Goalscoring woes ft. Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC

Goal-scoring has been a bit of a problem for these teams. The overriding theme has been the same but the issues run deeper for each outfit. Bengaluru FC, in a bid to prioritize defensive organization, have not shown enough inclination to attack. Chennaiyin FC have kept the ball well, moved it quickly but have just not been able to score. NorthEast United FC, meanwhile, seem to be banking on their foreign players to produce a moment of magic in most of their matches.

So, how can these teams solve their quandaries? Well, the answer is multi-layered, and hopefully, their respective managers will have a tangible answer to it. What they must be mindful of, though, is that time, tide and the ISL waits for no one. And that clock had started ticking long back.

Are FC Goa getting back to where they want to be?

There were a few question marks over FC Goa ahead of this ISL season. They had brought in an inexperienced manager, although he knew his way around the club. And like every season, they had lost arguably their most-technically gifted footballer (read Alberto Noguera) to Mumbai City FC. So far, though, they have done just fine.

Two wins in two games. Two away victories, one at East Bengal and one at Chennaiyin FC. Four goals scored and only one conceded. Their foreign players are buzzing. Vazquez did not start against Chennaiyin FC but that didn’t rid them of their attacking threat.

Noah Sadaoui seems a younger and quicker version of Hugo Boumous, and ran rings around the Chennaiyin FC defence. Iker Guarrotxena looks perfect for their style of football. And, Brandon Fernandes is actually starting games on a consistent basis. Redeem Tlang has also done whatever FC Goa have asked of him.

Carlos Pena, part of that famous FC Goa squad that thrilled every Indian football fan, has not been able to replicate that brand of football yet. But as long as he keeps churning out results, the Gaurs faithful wouldn’t really mind. Not being pragmatic enough has been a criticism labelled at FC Goa for long. Having been a part of the side battling those questions, Pena knows the importance of winning, while also staying true to the club’s identity.

And by blending that to perfection, he has enabled FC Goa to dream of getting back to where they want to be.

Can we finally have a keenly-contested Kolkata Derby?

The Kolkata Derby generates hype and fanfare like no other game in Indian football. Mohun Bagan versus East Bengal has been a storied rivalry ever since this country has known the sport, and that has continued post both sides’ introduction into the ISL. The games, though, have not been as much of a spectacle with the Mariners often proving too strong for East Bengal.

That could change this season. ATK Mohun Bagan, due to their commitment to an attacking brand of football, leave gaps at the back. East Bengal, under Stephen Constantine, know how to exploit those spaces. The Red and Gold Brigade have also been relatively solid at the back this season, conceding only six goals, which by their standards, is pretty less.

The other facet that shone through during East Bengal’s victory against NorthEast United FC was how coherent their attack looked. East Bengal have often been reliant on moments of individual brilliance in the past. They still have players capable of that but this time, they also seem to have ideas on how to attack in unison.

Thus, when these teams convene for the latest rendition of the Kolkata Derby on 29 October, there is a real possibility that this game could be keenly-contested. The fans have never made it feel like a lopsided rivalry in the ISL. Now, they might have some footballing evidence to back it up too.

