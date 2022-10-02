Sports

Indonesia football stampede: Manchester United, Barcelona and other clubs offer condolences to families affected

Riots broke out after the game ended Saturday evening at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Indonesia with hosts Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city losing to Persebaya of Surabaya 3-2.

FP Sports October 02, 2022 15:42:42 IST
Security officers detain a fan during a clash between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Panic following police actions left over 100 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo)

Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian football match to drive away rioting fans left at least 174 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.

Attention immediately focussed on the police use of tear gas, which is banned at football stadiums by FIFA. President Joko Widodo expressed shock at the tragedy and ordered an investigation of security procedures.

Disappointed with their team’s loss, thousands of supporters of Arema, known as “Aremania,” reacted by throwing bottles and other objects at players and football officials. Witnesses said fans flooded the Kanjuruhan Stadium pitch and demanded that Arema management explain why, after 23 years of undefeated home matches against rival Persebaya, this one ended in a loss.

The violence spread outside the stadium where at least five police vehicles were toppled and set ablaze. Riot police responded by firing tear gas, including toward the stadium’s stands, causing panic among the crowd.

Some suffocated and others were trampled as hundreds of people ran to the exit to avoid the tear gas. In the chaos, 34 died at the stadium, including two officers, and some reports include children among the casualties.

Many of the top football clubs around the world, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona among others expressed condolences by the families affected by the horrific incident.

Here are a few of the reactions:

LaLiga announced through their Twitter handle that a minute’s silence will be observed before all of Spanish top flight games with respect to the tragedy in Indonesia.

Footballers Sergio Ramos and Mesut Ozil too offered condolences to the families affected.

Here are more reactions from other top football clubs

Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United also expressed their sadness on the tragedy.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: October 02, 2022 15:42:42 IST

