Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian football match to drive away rioting fans left at least 174 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.

Attention immediately focussed on the police use of tear gas, which is banned at football stadiums by FIFA. President Joko Widodo expressed shock at the tragedy and ordered an investigation of security procedures.

BREAKING: More than 100 people died after a riot broke out at an Liga 1 football match between Arema and Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia pic.twitter.com/YsDWQfbkRZ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 1, 2022

Riots broke out after the game ended Saturday evening with host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city losing to Persebaya of Surabaya 3-2.

Disappointed with their team’s loss, thousands of supporters of Arema, known as “Aremania,” reacted by throwing bottles and other objects at players and football officials. Witnesses said fans flooded the Kanjuruhan Stadium pitch and demanded that Arema management explain why, after 23 years of undefeated home matches against rival Persebaya, this one ended in a loss.

The violence spread outside the stadium where at least five police vehicles were toppled and set ablaze. Riot police responded by firing tear gas, including toward the stadium’s stands, causing panic among the crowd.

Some suffocated and others were trampled as hundreds of people ran to the exit to avoid the tear gas. In the chaos, 34 died at the stadium, including two officers, and some reports include children among the casualties.

Many of the top football clubs around the world, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona among others expressed condolences by the families affected by the horrific incident.

Here are a few of the reactions:

We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. Our thoughts are with all those affected. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 2, 2022

FC Barcelona is pained by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia and rejects all acts of violence both on and off the field. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of the victims. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 2, 2022

Manchester United is deeply saddened by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia. We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2022

LaLiga announced through their Twitter handle that a minute’s silence will be observed before all of Spanish top flight games with respect to the tragedy in Indonesia.

A minute’s silence will be held before all #LaLiga matches as a sign of respect for the tragedy which occurred yesterday in Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/SKwBo6dYmH — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) October 2, 2022

Footballers Sergio Ramos and Mesut Ozil too offered condolences to the families affected.

🇮🇩 Heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. 🙏 #Indonesia ❤️ — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) October 2, 2022

Turut berbelasungkawa untuk semua korban meninggal dalam peristiwa di Malang, Indonesia.

Saya berdoa untuk para korban semoga ditempatkan di tempat yang paling mulia di sisi TUHAN 💔🤲🏼🇮🇩 #KanjuruhanStadium — Mesut Özil (@M10) October 2, 2022

Here are more reactions from other top football clubs

All of us at Chelsea Football Club are deeply saddened by the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 2, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the events at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, Indonesia. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with all those affected at this time. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 2, 2022

Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United also expressed their sadness on the tragedy.

NorthEast United FC is deeply saddened to hear of the unfortunate & tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia. Our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected. 🙏 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) October 2, 2022

With inputs from AP