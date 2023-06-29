Indian football team coach Igor Stimac could be suspended for two matches after his red card in the SAFF Championship 2023 Group A game against Kuwait, a media report said.

Stimac was first shown a yellow card in the match that India drew 1-1 on Tuesday in Bengaluru.

After a yellow for interfering with the game physically, the India coach was shown a red card in the 81st minute for a long drawn argument with the fourth referee.

India who were leading 1-0 at the time of their coach’s dismissal conceded a late own goal to draw the match.

India assistant coach Mahesh Gawli however defended Stimac after the red card and put the blame on the refereeing.

“Our coach was just having a conversation with the player and the referee, after talking with the line officials, approached him (Stimac) and showed the card. They were targeting him,” Gawli had said after the Kuwait game.

“The refereeing was poor and the SAFF has to think about the quality of the officials or the tournament will suffer. Our coach (Stimac) was faultless and the referee could not control the match. Our team was brilliant and Kuwait was very rough.”

This was the second consecutive red card for Stimac after he was given the marching orders in the first match against Pakistan for obstructing a throw-in. India won the match 4-0 while Stimac missed the game against Nepal which the hosts won 2-0.

A red car results in a mandatory one-match ban which means Stimac would surely miss India’s semi-final against Lebanon.

The touchline ban ruling will be announced on Friday and as per a media report, the India coach could get a two-match ban for “verbally abusing” match officials.

“After the match, Stimac verbally abused the match officials. The referee’s report mentions this. Usually, some leniency is shown for the first offence, which is why he was not punished beyond the mandatory one-match ban for the first red card,” a SAFF official told Hindustan Times.

A two-match ban means India would not have Stimac on the touchline if they reach the SAFF Cup final.

It has also been reported that AIFF’s official secretary-general Shaji Prabhakaran will be having a word with Igor Stimac about his recent outbursts.

Gawli would replace Stimac on the touchline when the chief coach is not there.

