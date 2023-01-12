India women drawn alongside Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan in Olympic football qualifiers
Twenty-six teams are divided into five groups of four and two groups of three, with matches to be played in a one-round league format in a centralised venue from 3 to 11 April, 2023.
New Delhi: India have been drawn alongside Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan in Group G of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 1. The draw was held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, 12 January, 2023.
Twenty-six teams are divided into five groups of four and two groups of three, with matches to be played in a one-round league format in a centralised venue from 3 to 11 April, 2023.
The seven group winners will advance to Round 2 where they will be joined by the five highest-seeded teams – DPR Korea, Japan, Australia, China PR and Korea Republic.
Four teams from Round 2 – the three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up – will then face off in Round 3 where they will play two pairs of home and away matches with the eventual winners qualifying for the Paris 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.
Round 1 Draw
Group A: Uzbekistan, Jordan, Timor-Leste, Bhutan
Group B: Myanmar, IR Iran, Bangladesh, Maldives
Group C: Vietnam, Nepal, Palestine, Afghanistan
Group D: Thailand, Mongolia, Singapore, Sri Lanka
Group E: Philippines, Hong Kong, Tajikistan, Pakistan
Group F: Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Lebanon
Group G: India, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan
The hosts for the groups and the match schedule will be announced in due course by AFC.
also read
Pele dead at 82: A look at 'The King' of football's journey
Apart from being extraordinarily talented, Pele, a three-time World Cup winner with Brazil, was known to be a great team player.
Pele: A global superstar and cultural icon who put passion at the heart of football
Pele, football's first global superstar, has died at the age of 82. To many fans, the Brazilian will be remembered as the best to have ever played the game.
Pele dead at 82: Watch five of his greatest World Cup goals
We take a look at five of the best goals the three-time World Cup winner Pele scored at the global showpiece.