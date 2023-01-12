New Delhi: India have been drawn alongside Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan in Group G of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 1. The draw was held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, 12 January, 2023.

Twenty-six teams are divided into five groups of four and two groups of three, with matches to be played in a one-round league format in a centralised venue from 3 to 11 April, 2023.

The seven group winners will advance to Round 2 where they will be joined by the five highest-seeded teams – DPR Korea, Japan, Australia, China PR and Korea Republic.

Four teams from Round 2 – the three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up – will then face off in Round 3 where they will play two pairs of home and away matches with the eventual winners qualifying for the Paris 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.

Round 1 Draw

Group A: Uzbekistan, Jordan, Timor-Leste, Bhutan

Group B: Myanmar, IR Iran, Bangladesh, Maldives

Group C: Vietnam, Nepal, Palestine, Afghanistan

Group D: Thailand, Mongolia, Singapore, Sri Lanka

Group E: Philippines, Hong Kong, Tajikistan, Pakistan

Group F: Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Lebanon

Group G: India, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan

The hosts for the groups and the match schedule will be announced in due course by AFC.