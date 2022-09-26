India vs Vietnam Live: Following a 1-1 draw with Singapore on Saturday, the Indian football team will face hosts Vietnam in an international friendly tournament (Hung Tinh) on Tuesday at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Hochi Minh City.

The World No. 104 side is currently unbeaten in their last four games and was on a three-game winning streak with victories against Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifying third round in June. The series of wins also booked their slot at the continental tournament.

Vietnam, however, is a tough challenge altogether as the south-east Asian giants thrashed Singapore 4-0 earlier. Firstpost will share with you all the details as India take on World No. 97.

How to watch and stream India vs Vietnam on TV and online in India?

The India vs Vietnam match will be telecast live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD channels in India and it can be live streamed on Jio TV and Discovery+ as well.

What time does India vs Vietnam start in India?

The India vs Vietnam match will start at 5:30 PM IST on Tuesday (September 27)

What are India vs Vietnam Predicted XI?

India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Goalkeeper), Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Liston Colaco, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Sunil Chhetri.

Vietnam XI: Tran Nguyen Manh; Ho Tan Tai, Que Ngoc Hai, Do Duy Manh, Doan Van Hau; Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Quang Hai, Luong Xuan Truong; Nguyen Cong Phuong, Nguyen Tien Linh, Nguyen Van Toan

