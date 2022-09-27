India vs Vietnam LIVE Score, Hung Thinh football friendly tournament: Vietnam take 1-0 lead against India

India vs Vietnam, LIVE Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Gung Thinh football friendly tournament in Ho Chi Minh City, where India will take hosts Vietnam in the second match of the competition today evening. Stay tuned for more updates.

FP Sports September 27, 2022 17:11:22 IST
Sunil Chhetri in action against Singapore during a friendly football match. Image: Twitter @IndianFootball

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Sept 27, 2022 - 17:40 (IST)

2': India win an early corner. Anirudh Thapa takes that corner, its curled in, but eventually it is cleared with no Indian player there to get a touch on the ball. 

Sept 27, 2022 - 17:34 (IST)

Aaand, we are underway in Ho Chi Minh City! India will be looking for a victory in this game, after having drawn their previous game against Singapore, with that scoreline reading 1-1. How many goals will the Blue Tigers score tonight?

Sept 27, 2022 - 17:16 (IST)

Here's how India lineup for the game 

Sept 27, 2022 - 17:10 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Gung Thinh football friendly tournament in Ho Chi Minh City, where India will take hosts Vietnam in the second match of the competition today evening. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Preview: The Indian football team will have to exercise extreme focus in their second match of the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament, as they gear up to face hosts Vietnam at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, on Tuesday, 27 September.

India played their first match of the competition against Singapore at the same venue, a game that ended with the two sides sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Head coach Igor Stimac stressed the importance of maintaining focus before the Blue Tigers face off against hosts Vietnam.

“It will be a very different game against a much stronger opponent, so our approach will also change accordingly. We need to be more focused, especially on vertical football and quick transition,” Stimac said.

“At the same time, we must maintain focus on our defence as well. They pose a real threat from long-range shots, and from their crosses, and we need to be able to deal with that,” said Stimac.

The India head coach has also closely followed the match between Vietnam and Singapore and believes that the opponents are an organised unit.

“I’ve watched their first match against Singapore and they (Vietnam) are a very disciplined side. They have also had enough time after the first game for recovery, while we need to see how many of our boys will be available and fit to play,” said Stimac.

However, the 55-year-old chose to look on the bright side, as most of his players are now available for selection. Hinting that there may be significant changes to the side, he said, “A few of our players are back and fresh now, so we will make sure we have enough strength and speed on the pitch for Vietnam.”

With inputs from ANI 

Updated Date: September 27, 2022 17:41:49 IST

