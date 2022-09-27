That's all we have for you from the match. Hope you enjoyed our coverage of this match. Until then, it's goodbye!
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
FULL TIME! A forgettable evening for Sunil Chhetri and Co as India suffer a 0-3 defeat to hosts Vietnam in their second game of the Hung Thinh football friendly tournament. Phan Van Duc, Nguyen Van Toan, Nguyen Van Quyet the three goalscorers for the hosts.
81': Less than 10 minutes to be played in regulation time, and India are yet to find a goal in this contest. In the 78th minute, Liston Colaco gets a chance when he runs through the left flank, gets into the Vietnam box, and cuts back to Rahul KP, but Rahul is unable to collect the ball there.
HALF TIME! Vietnam with the advantage in the contest so far, having taken a 1-0 lead after the first half. They will definetly be the happier side heading into the break. Sunil Chhetri's header in the dying minutes of first half just missed the target, else it would have been a wonderful goal for India. Second half in a few minutes from now.
Preview: The Indian football team will have to exercise extreme focus in their second match of the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament, as they gear up to face hosts Vietnam at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, on Tuesday, 27 September.
India played their first match of the competition against Singapore at the same venue, a game that ended with the two sides sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Head coach Igor Stimac stressed the importance of maintaining focus before the Blue Tigers face off against hosts Vietnam.
“It will be a very different game against a much stronger opponent, so our approach will also change accordingly. We need to be more focused, especially on vertical football and quick transition,” Stimac said.
“At the same time, we must maintain focus on our defence as well. They pose a real threat from long-range shots, and from their crosses, and we need to be able to deal with that,” said Stimac.
The India head coach has also closely followed the match between Vietnam and Singapore and believes that the opponents are an organised unit.
“I’ve watched their first match against Singapore and they (Vietnam) are a very disciplined side. They have also had enough time after the first game for recovery, while we need to see how many of our boys will be available and fit to play,” said Stimac.
However, the 55-year-old chose to look on the bright side, as most of his players are now available for selection. Hinting that there may be significant changes to the side, he said, “A few of our players are back and fresh now, so we will make sure we have enough strength and speed on the pitch for Vietnam.”
With inputs from ANI
