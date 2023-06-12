India 0-0 Vanuatu
Bright start from Nandakumar, who collects a long ball and passes to Sunil Chhetri at the box's edge. Chhetri with a long range shot but his attempt is deflected.
Here's Vanuatu's starting XI
A physical Vanuatu 🇻🇺 side, lead by Brian Kaltack is ready for #VANIND ⚔️#HeroIntercontinentalCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DEK84cOdpi— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 12, 2023
Here's how India will start against Vanuatu
Couple of changes for the #BlueTigers 🐯 for #VANIND as Nandha Kumar makes his Sr. 🇮🇳 team debut 💙#HeroIntercontinentalCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pizxQFP4FV— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 12, 2023
Preview: The Indian football team would look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Vanuatu in their second match of the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar on Monday.
The Blue Tigers had put up a clinical effort to beat Mongolia 2-0 only a few days back, and would hope to repeat a similar result against the country from Oceania.
In their match against Mongolia, Sahal Abdul Samad and Chhangte found the net early on in the first half, but could have scored more goals later on.
Igor Stimac spoke on India’s preparedness ahead of the Vanuatu game.
“We took everything (about Vanuatu) from the game they played against Lebanon. It’s obvious that they are a physical side. They have their strengths and weaknesses, so we need to get ready for such a game,” said Stimac.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
India and China are at loggerheads again, this time over visas for journalists. The foreign ministry in Beijing has accused New Delhi of ‘unfair treatment’ by denying visa renewals to scribes and ejecting all of them; China has done a tit for tat
NEWS: Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died on Monday at the age of 86, was described as 'one of the most influential men in Italian history' by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a video message
Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored in the second and 14th minute respectively as the 101st ranked Indians emerged victorious over Mongolia, ranked 183rd in the world.