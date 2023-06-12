Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India's Intercontinental Cup match against Vanuatu that will take place in Bhubaneswar. India will look to maintain their winning momentum after having beaten Mongolia 2-0 in their first match. Stay tuned for updates,

Couple of changes for the #BlueTigers 🐯 for #VANIND as Nandha Kumar makes his Sr. 🇮🇳 team debut 💙 #HeroIntercontinentalCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pizxQFP4FV

Right. Time for kick-off. India get the ball rolling, hitting from left to right. All eyes on Nandakumar Sekar, who is making his senior India debut tonight.

Bright start from Nandakumar, who collects a long ball and passes to Sunil Chhetri at the box's edge. Chhetri with a long range shot but his attempt is deflected.

Preview: The Indian football team would look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Vanuatu in their second match of the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The Blue Tigers had put up a clinical effort to beat Mongolia 2-0 only a few days back, and would hope to repeat a similar result against the country from Oceania.

In their match against Mongolia, Sahal Abdul Samad and Chhangte found the net early on in the first half, but could have scored more goals later on.

Igor Stimac spoke on India’s preparedness ahead of the Vanuatu game.

“We took everything (about Vanuatu) from the game they played against Lebanon. It’s obvious that they are a physical side. They have their strengths and weaknesses, so we need to get ready for such a game,” said Stimac.

