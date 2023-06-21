The India men’s football team is back in action just three days after their victory over Lebanon in the 2023 Intercontinental Cup final in Bhubaneswar.

Following their emphatic 2-0 victory over the Cedars at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday evening, the Blue Tigers kick off their SAFF Championships campaign against neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan on the other side of the country.

Besides India and Pakistan, the 14th edition of the SAFF Championships features Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives. Besides the six south Asian nations, the tournament will also feature Kuwait and Lebanon.

Hosts India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal and Kuwait. Group B features Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

India and Pakistan will be resuming their football rivalry after a gap of five years, having last squared off in the 2018 SAFF Championship. India also have a massive lead over Pakistan in terms of head-to-head record, though that doesn’t take anything away from the fact that the upcoming fixture between the two sides is expected to be a closely-contested affair.

Ahead of the showdown between the two sides, we take a look at their head-to-head record, venue, live streaming and other details:

India vs Pakistan Head to Head

India and Pakistan have squared off a total of 24 times in international football, with the first match between the two sides taking place in 1959. Since then, India have won a total of 11 times, with Pakistan collecting three wins, while 11 have resulted in a draw. While Pakistan won the first encounter in 1959 by a solitary goal, the most recent encounter — in the 2018 SAFF Championship — was won by India 3-1.

Where will the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Group A match take place?

The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Group A match will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

When will the India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship Group A match take place?

The India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship match will take place on Wednesday, 21 June.

What time will the match take place?

The India vs Pakistan match will kick off at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time.

Where can I watch the match on television and online?

The match will be telecast on Doordarshan Sports. The match will also be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

