India vs Nepal Live Streaming, SAFF Championship: How to watch IND vs NEP football match?
India defeated Pakistan 4-0 in their first SAFF Championship 2023 match and now face the tricky Nepal challenge in Bengaluru.
A 4-0 hammering of Pakistan giving them the perfect start, India will have a wonderful opportunity to move closer to the semifinals of the SAFF Championship when they face Nepal on Saturday. On paper, the hosts hold all the aces, evidenced by an overwhelming 16-2 overall head-to-head record in 23 matches played between them, a sequence that started in the 1985 SAF Games.
The last meeting between the two sides came during the 2021 SAFF Championship when India defeated Nepal 3-0.
IND vs PAK: In a contest full of drama, Sunil Chhetri and Indian defence make a mark
As far as the SAFF tournament is concerned, India also have a commanding 6-2 head-to-head record from nine matches. Even the recent form of both the teams indicates an Indian domination.
India entered the SAFF Championship on the back of their 2-0 triumph over Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup final in Odisha. The Blue Tigers carried that confidence into their opening match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, turning on the afterburners to hammer Pakistan 4-0 and the victory was laced by captain Sunil Chhetri’s hat-trick.
Chhetri’s effort might have come as a relief for India as they are missing the services of injured Ishan Pandita upfront.
India will be without the services of head coach Igor Stimac after he was shown red card during India’s 4-0 win over Pakistan in the ill-tempered opening match. Assistant coach Mahesh Gawli will take charge of the team at the dug out.
Nepal went down 1-3 to Kuwait in their opening match and a positive result against India, however tough that might be, is mandatory for them to stay alive in the SAFF tournament.
However, India will have to guard against complacency as Nepal have the wherewithal to spring a surprise. Nepal’s 31-year-old midfielder Rohit Chand, who plays in Indonesian League, and forward Anjan Bista could be surprise packages.
Additionally, Nepal coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese is quite familiar with Indian football as he has served as manager of I-League winning side Gokulam Kerala FC.
India vs Nepal live streaming:
When and where will the match between India and Nepal be played?
The SAFF Cup match between India and Nepal will be played on Saturday, 24 June at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will start at 7.30 PM IST.
Where can I live stream India vs Nepal match?
The SAFF Championship game between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on FanCode and will be broadcast on DD Bharati.
With PTI inputs
