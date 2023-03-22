Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the international football match between hosts India and Myanmar, as a tri-nation tournament also involving Kyrgyzstan gets underway at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Manipur. This match be the first-ever international football match that Manipur hosts, and the Blue Tigers will hope to make this a memorable occassion. Stay tuned for further updates.

Players of both India and Myanmar are greeted by the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. That is followed by the national anthems of both the countries. The anthems are complete, and now it's time for LIVE action to get underway! The teams pose for a photo before the match.

KICK OFF! The tri-nation tournament opener between India and Myanmar is underway in Manipur!

2': Anirudh Thapa with a cross inside the Myanmar box as he takes a free-kick. Meanwhile, just minutes into the game, Myanmar's Hein Phyo Win gets a yellow card for a challenge on Akash Mishra

6': Thapa looks to find Chhetri inside the Myanmar box following a pass, but it's been intercepted even before Chhetri could get a glimpse of the ball.

Sunil Chhetri receives the ball from Anirudh Thapa, the former attempts to head the ball towards goal, but his shot is eventually off the target.

18': Sunil Chhetri is challenged by the Myanmar defenders inside the box, and there are shouts for a penalty from the hosts. The referee, though, says it's not a penalty and the teams continue playing.

23': Midway through the first half, there has not been a goal so far in the contest, but it's been lively so far. Amrinder Singh, India's goalkeeper for the night, does well to save a shot from Myanmar's Phyo Win.

26': Chinglesana makes a crucial block to save a Myanmar attempt. Hein Htet Aung shoots with a far shot for Myanmar but he's unable to find a goal for the visitors. In the 29th minute, Than Paing takes a shot from outside the box, but it's off target.

30' : Sunil Chhetri, the Indian captain, gets hold of the ball and looks to collect a goal, but his finish is not strong enough, and it's saved by the Myanmar goalkeeper.

40': Amrinder Singh makes a fine save as Sunil Chhetri, aiming to block a free-kick attempt from the visitors almost ends up conceding a goal with a header, but fortunately, his shot is saved by Amrinder.

Preview: The India men’s football team will take on Myanmar on Wednesday, as a tri-nation tournament also involving Kyrgyzstan, gets underway at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Manipur. History will be made on Wednesday, as it will be the first time Manipur gets to host an international game.

The Indian senior men’s team last played an international match in September 2022, when they played friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam in Vietnam. While they drew 1-1 against Singapore, the Blue Tigers suffered a 3-0 defeat to Vietnam in their second match.

India have a mix of experience and youth in their side. While Sunil Chhetri returns to lead the frontline of the Indian team, the squad consists the likes of young duo of Akash Mishra and Anwar Ali.

Bengaluru FC stalwart Sivasakthi Narayanan had also made the squad, but was forced to withdraw after suffering an injury during the Indian Super League (ISL) final against ATK Mohun Bagan recently. Defensive midfielder Glan Martins has also been sidelined with an injury, and the duo have been replaced by Naorem Mahesh Singh and Pritam Kotal in the team.

Myanmar are ranked in 159th place in the FIFA rankings and have played 24 matches against India. Myanmar hold a 11-9 advantage against India, with four matches ending in a draw.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

