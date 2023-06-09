India vs Mongolia LIVE Score, Intercontinental Cup 2023: Sunil Chhetri and Co aim for fresh start with Asian Cup in mind

India vs Mongolia LIVE Score: India take on Mongolia in their Intercontinental Cup opener at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium.

Sunil Chhetri will lead the Indian team in the Intercontinental Cup.

Here's India's starting XI against Mongolia

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 match between India and Mongolia that will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Match starts at 7.30 pm IST, so stay tuned for the starting line-ups. 

Preview: The India men’s football team’s preparations for the AFC Asian Cup 2024 tournament gets underway on Friday, beginning with the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar.

India take on Mongolia in their opening clash of the Intercontinental Cup on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium.

Lebanon and Vanuatu are the other teams participating in the friendly tournament. Stimac had initially named a 41-man squad for a preparatory camp ahead of the Intercontinental Cup, but shortened that to 26 following a few fitness tests for the players. Sunil Chhetri will lead the side, that also consists the likes of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke among others.

India were winners in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2018, and head coach Igor Stimac said his team’s focus was on improving the defence.

“We are looking to strengthen each position in the team. Full-backs positions are widely open and we need more physical and mental strength in these positions. Defending is a problem, it is about understanding how to close out these gaps. We are just dancing around the balls and players are easily putting in the crosses,” Stimac said ahead of the match.

India will look to take inspiration from their tri-nation tournament triumph in March this year, where they maintained two clean sheets. India clinched victories over Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic to clinch the trophy.

Coming back to the Intercontinental Cup, India’s clash against Mongolia will be followed by matches against Vanuatu and Lebanon on 13 June and 16 June respectively.

