27’: The referee makes his first booking of the evening, with India’s Abdul Sahal Ahmad getting a yellow for a shove at Darwich following a brief exchange. The players get a drinks break shortly after.

Here's how India and Lebanon have fared so far in the 2023 Intercontinental Cup:

Here’s how your #BlueTigers 🐯 will take the field tonight 🔥 #HeroIntercontinentalCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ #INDLBN ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/E5p4bQd1ML

Here's what the Indian starting XI looks like:

Kickoff! The match gets underway at the Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, with the Blue Tigers benching a number of seniors including striker Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Sandesh Jhingan is wearing the captain's armband today and is the only Indian to have started in all the games so far.

4': India nearly open their account in the first five minutes of the clash! Anirudh Thapa gets the ball with just the goalkeeper standing in front of him, but ends up spraying it wide.

6' : Two minutes after missing a shot from six yards out, Thapa manages to halt a Lebanese counterattack led by Chour.

16' : Free kick awarded to Lebanon and taken by Lebanese forward and skipper Maatouk, who ends up firing it wide to the left of Indian goalkeeper Amarinder. The Sandesh Jhingan-led Indian defence does well to not let any of the Lebanese forward get hold of the ball. India launch a counter-attack in the subsequent goal kick, but end up firing it wide of the goalpost.

19': The Blue Tigers come close to scoring for a second time today! Udanta fires the ball into the box after running down the left flank, with Ashique attempting the shot, only for Lebanese keeper Sabeh to make an easy save. The Blue Tigers, though, have looked good so far this evening.

23': The Indian defence was briefly exposed in a Lebanese counterattack, with Darwich attempting a shot from inside the box after being fed from the right by Al Farran, only to be blocked by Jhingan, who's wearing the captain's armband today.

India vs Lebanon preview: Despite having already sealed their place in the final, the India men’s football team will aim to maintain their winning run when they take on Lebanon in the 2023 Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

India began their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Mongolia last Friday before beating Vanuatu 1-0 three days later on Monday. While Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored in the victory over Mongolia, captain and striker Sunil Chhetri scored in the victory over Vanuatu.

Lebanon too began their campaign with a victory, beating Vanuatu 3-1 before collecting a goalless draw against Mongolia on Monday.

Mongolia were then knocked out of the race to the final following a 1-0 loss against Vanuatu earlier on Thursday, sealing Lebanon’s place in the summit clash.

With India and Lebanon scheduled to square off on Sunday, their match on Thursday effectively becomes a practice game of sorts though both teams would want to maintain their undefeated record heading into the finale.

The four-team Intercontinental Cup is an ideal platform for the Blue Tigers to launch their preparations for the 2024 AFC Asian Cup.

All the matches in the tournament are taking place at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium.

