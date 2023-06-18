Auto refresh feeds

0’: KICKOFF! The national anthems have been sung and the countdown has been done by the fans, and with that, the action commences at the Kalinga Stadium!

37’: Back-to-back corners for the Blue Tigers after a pass from the left flank is cleared away by the Lebanese defence. The Cedars then launch a counter-attack after the second corner, with Farran charging down the right flank before Ashique halts the charge with a tactical foul that gets him a yellow.

Should we witness another goalless encounter tonight, the final will head straight to penalties. That's right, no extra time in today's clash.

45+3’: Half-time at the Kalinga Stadium! The Blue Tigers have come up with a much better performance with 57 per cent possession. Lebanon though have had more shots at the goal — seven compared to India's three.

It was an inch-perfect cross by Chhangte from the right flank, just outside the box, that setup the goal in the first place. Superb teamwork by the Indians.

46’: GOAAALL! Who else but India’s talismanic strike Sunil Chhetri, who calmly taps the ball in past opposition keeper Sabeh after a pass from the right flank as the Blue Tigers seize the lead in the very first minute of the second half!

55’: First personnel change of the evening, with Al Haj and Bader coming in for Darwich and Saad for Lebanon. Looks like the indians will be making some changes soon too.

59’ : And now the Indians make their changes — Mahesh and Rohit coming in for Ashique and Jeakson.

Mahesh makes an instant impact after being brought on, and takes a shot at the Lebanese post, with keeper Sabeh deflecting it towards Chhangte, who taps it in past the keeper.

65’: GOAALLLL! Chhangte scores as the Blue Tigers double their lead shortly after the hour mark!

26’: Players take a breather to cool down with a drink or two. The showdown between the two sides has lived up to its billing so far!

29’ : Lebanon are awarded a fourth corner in the 29th minute. As has been the case for the most part today, they fail to make much of it.

37’: Back-to-back corners for the Blue Tigers after a pass from the left flank is cleared away by the Lebanese defence. The Cedars then launch a counter-attack after the second corner, with Farran charging down the right flank before Ashique halts the charge with a tactical foul that gets him a yellow.

40’: Another five minutes left in regulation time. Can either side break the deadlock? India especially have created multiple chances but haven’t quite been able to finish.

Should we witness another goalless encounter tonight, the final will head straight to penalties. That's right, no extra time in today's clash.

45+3’: Half-time at the Kalinga Stadium! The Blue Tigers have come up with a much better performance with 57 per cent possession. Lebanon though have had more shots at the goal — seven compared to India's three.

It was an inch-perfect cross by Chhangte from the right flank, just outside the box, that setup the goal in the first place. Superb teamwork by the Indians.

46’: GOAAALL! Who else but India’s talismanic strike Sunil Chhetri, who calmly taps the ball in past opposition keeper Sabeh after a pass from the right flank as the Blue Tigers seize the lead in the very first minute of the second half!

55’: First personnel change of the evening, with Al Haj and Bader coming in for Darwich and Saad for Lebanon. Looks like the indians will be making some changes soon too.

59’ : And now the Indians make their changes — Mahesh and Rohit coming in for Ashique and Jeakson.

Mahesh makes an instant impact after being brought on, and takes a shot at the Lebanese post, with keeper Sabeh deflecting it towards Chhangte, who taps it in past the keeper.

65’: GOAALLLL! Chhangte scores as the Blue Tigers double their lead shortly after the hour mark!

71’: Second drinks break of the evening, as the players get some much-needed refreshment in the hot conditions in Bhubaneswar.

India vs Lebanon, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Final preview: India and Lebanon lock horns for a second time in three days when they face one another in the final of the 2023 Intercontinental Cup on Sunday.

The two sides square off at Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, which has hosted all the matches in the four-team tournament this year.

Lebanon had held India to a goalless draw on Friday in a closely-fought fixture, a virtual dress rehearsal before the summit clash. While Lebanon started with a relatively strong side, the Igor Stimac-coached Blue Tigers rested several seniors from the starting XI, including talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Star defender Sandesh Jhingan wore the captain’s armband in Chhetri’s absence while Amrinder Singh guarded the Indian goalpost with Sandhu on the bench. Chhetri would later come in as a substitute along with Rahul Bheke with less than 10 minutes left on the clock, and would narrowly miss out on a winner shortly after being brought on.

India had earlier begun their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Mongolia. That was followed by a 1-0 win over Vanuatu, in which Chhetri scored the only goal of the game.

Lebanon too started off with a commanding win, beating Vanuatu 3-1 before being held to a goalless draw by Mongolia. Their place in the final was confirmed ahead of their match against India after Vanuatu beat Mongolia 1-0.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.