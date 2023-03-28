Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third and final match of the tri-nation tournament involving hosts India, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan. India take on Kyrgyzstan in today's game at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, after having beaten Myanmar in their opener last week. Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic played out a 1-1 draw on 25 March, so that means a draw will be enough for the Blue Tigers to take home the trophy tonight. Stay tuned for more updates.

34': GOOAAL! Sandesh Jhingan gives India a 1-0 lead against Kyrgyz Republic. Brandon Fernandes is there to chip the ball into the box, and Sandesh Jhingan does the rest, beating the goalkeeper for the goal.

Half time in Imphal as Sandesh Jhingan's goal is the difference that separates both the sides after 45 minutes. Will the visitors be able to respond with a goal in the second half?

GOAL! India win a penalty, and Sunil Chhetri makes full use of it, eventually scoring the goal. Chhetri had missed a lot of chances against Myanmar, but he makes up for it in this one.

India make a substitution, with Brandon Fernandes taken off for Naorem Mahesh Singh. Chhangte runs downthe right flank, but is unable to find any support from his teammates.

Chhangte puts in a cross inside the box, but the Blue Tigers are unable to capitalise on the opportunity. Kyrgyz Reoublic still looking for answers to make a comeback in the game.

India, meanwhile, have made a substitution, with Sahal and Rohit coming in. Kyrgyzstan looking to equalise, but still not able to find their answers.

Akash Mishra suffers an injury, and is taken off the field for a treatment. India's lead is still narrow, but will they be able to add a second goal?

GOAL! India win a penalty, and Sunil Chhetri makes full use of it, eventually scoring the goal. Chhetri had missed a lot of chances against Myanmar, but he makes up for it in this one.

Goals from Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri hand India the tri-nation tournament trophy with a 2-0 win over Kyrgyz Republic. With the win, India not only make it two wins out of two, but also manage to keep clean sheets in both matches.

That's all we have for you from the match. We hope you enjoyed our LIVE coverage. Until next time, it's goodbye!

Preview: India take on Kyrgyzstan in their second and final game of the tri-nation football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday. India head into this match, knowing that a draw will be enough for them to secure a trophy, after having beaten Myanmar last week in the opening game of the tournament.

Myanmar and Kyrgyztsan had played out a 1-1 draw in the second game on 25 March.

Anirudh Thapa scored the only goal against Myanmar just before half time, and that goal was difference of the match that had plenty of chances for both the teams. After collecting a point against Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic will need to beat India in order to win the trophy.

Captain Sunil Chhetri, who had a lot of chances to score against Myanmar, will look to grab a goal or two to make amends for the missed opportunities.

FIFA rankings give Kyrgyz Republic an advantage. The visitors are ranked 94th, while the Blue Tigers lie in the 106th spot, but it all depends on which team executes their plans well in order to score goals. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the Indian goalkeeper, has called on his team to become more resilient.

“As a team, we just need to be resilient and respect their qualities. They have good individual players but we cannot be on the backfoot all the time. We need to make sure that, they as a team also feel vulnerable because every team does, they will do and make sure that we strike when we get a chance,” Gurpreet said during a media interaction ahead of the match.

“They are a very good team. I think the reason that result happened last night was because of Myanmar with the way they fought, and the way they were showing up physically. Every single duel they were there. Obviously, Kyrgyztan Republic missed a couple of chances but Myanmar played the long game,” the 31-year-old added.