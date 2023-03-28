That's all we have for you from the match. We hope you enjoyed our LIVE coverage. Until next time, it's goodbye!
India vs Kyrgyz Republic,Highlights, tri-nation football tournament: India beat Kyrgyz Republic 2-0 to clinch trophy
India vs Kyrgyz Republic, Highlights: India beat Kyrgyz Republic 2-0 to clinch the tri-nation tournament.
Highlights
India vs Kyrgyz Republic LIVE
GOAL! India win a penalty, and Sunil Chhetri makes full use of it, eventually scoring the goal. Chhetri had missed a lot of chances against Myanmar, but he makes up for it in this one.
India vs Kyrgyz Republic LIVE
Half-time (India 1-0 Kyrgyz Republic)
Half time in Imphal as Sandesh Jhingan's goal is the difference that separates both the sides after 45 minutes. Will the visitors be able to respond with a goal in the second half?
India vs Kyrgyz Republic LIVE
34': GOOAAL! Sandesh Jhingan gives India a 1-0 lead against Kyrgyz Republic. Brandon Fernandes is there to chip the ball into the box, and Sandesh Jhingan does the rest, beating the goalkeeper for the goal.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third and final match of the tri-nation tournament involving hosts India, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan. India take on Kyrgyzstan in today's game at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, after having beaten Myanmar in their opener last week. Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic played out a 1-1 draw on 25 March, so that means a draw will be enough for the Blue Tigers to take home the trophy tonight. Stay tuned for more updates.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Sunil Chhetri finally collects a goal in this tournament!
NEVER IN DOUBT 🎯— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 28, 2023
The Khuman Lampak erupts for @chetrisunil11's 85th international goal 🙌
🇰🇬 0️⃣-2️⃣ 🇮🇳
📺 @starsportsindia & @DisneyPlusHS #KGZIND ⚔️ #HeroTriNation 🏆 #BlueTigers 🐯 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0s0onBs5iM
Preview: India take on Kyrgyzstan in their second and final game of the tri-nation football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday. India head into this match, knowing that a draw will be enough for them to secure a trophy, after having beaten Myanmar last week in the opening game of the tournament.
Myanmar and Kyrgyztsan had played out a 1-1 draw in the second game on 25 March.
Anirudh Thapa scored the only goal against Myanmar just before half time, and that goal was difference of the match that had plenty of chances for both the teams. After collecting a point against Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic will need to beat India in order to win the trophy.
Captain Sunil Chhetri, who had a lot of chances to score against Myanmar, will look to grab a goal or two to make amends for the missed opportunities.
FIFA rankings give Kyrgyz Republic an advantage. The visitors are ranked 94th, while the Blue Tigers lie in the 106th spot, but it all depends on which team executes their plans well in order to score goals. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the Indian goalkeeper, has called on his team to become more resilient.
“As a team, we just need to be resilient and respect their qualities. They have good individual players but we cannot be on the backfoot all the time. We need to make sure that, they as a team also feel vulnerable because every team does, they will do and make sure that we strike when we get a chance,” Gurpreet said during a media interaction ahead of the match.
“They are a very good team. I think the reason that result happened last night was because of Myanmar with the way they fought, and the way they were showing up physically. Every single duel they were there. Obviously, Kyrgyztan Republic missed a couple of chances but Myanmar played the long game,” the 31-year-old added.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Indonesia policeman jailed over football stadium crush
Last year's crush in the city of Malang killed 135 people — including more than 40 children — after a 3-2 defeat for Arema FC by their fierce East Javan rivals Persebaya Surabaya.
Watch: 101 metre goal in Chilean football might be the longest goal in history
The current record for the longest goal is held by Tom King, who scored with a 96.01-meter strike in England’s fourth tier in 2021.
SAFF U-17 Women's Championship: India score big win against Nepal in opener
India launched their first full-blooded attack within the opening 40 seconds, and scored the first goal through Shilji Shaji.