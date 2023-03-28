India vs Kyrgyz Republic,Highlights, tri-nation football tournament: India beat Kyrgyz Republic 2-0 to clinch trophy

FP Sports March 28, 2023 17:34:19 IST
Anirudh Thapa scored the lone goal of the contest right before half time as India beat Myanmar 1-0. Image: AIFF media

Mar 28, 2023 - 20:10 (IST)

That's all we have for you from the match. We hope you enjoyed our LIVE coverage. Until next time, it's goodbye! 

Mar 28, 2023 - 20:00 (IST)

Goals from Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri hand India the tri-nation tournament trophy with a 2-0 win over Kyrgyz Republic. With the win, India not only make it two wins out of two, but also manage to keep clean sheets in both matches. 

Mar 28, 2023 - 19:54 (IST)

Sunil Chhetri finally collects a goal in this tournament! 

Mar 28, 2023 - 19:51 (IST)

Five minutes added in injury time as India now look set to clinch the tri-nation tournament. 

Mar 28, 2023 - 19:46 (IST)

GOAL! India win a penalty, and Sunil Chhetri makes full use of it, eventually scoring the goal. Chhetri had missed a lot of chances against Myanmar, but he makes up for it in this one. 

Mar 28, 2023 - 19:41 (IST)

Akash Mishra suffers an injury, and is taken off the field for a treatment. India's lead is still narrow, but will they be able to add a second goal? 

Mar 28, 2023 - 19:37 (IST)

India, meanwhile, have made a substitution, with Sahal and Rohit coming in. Kyrgyzstan looking to equalise, but still not able to find  their answers. 

Mar 28, 2023 - 19:31 (IST)

Chhangte puts in a cross inside the box, but the Blue Tigers are unable to capitalise on the opportunity. Kyrgyz Reoublic still looking for answers to make a comeback in the game. 

Mar 28, 2023 - 19:21 (IST)

India make a substitution, with Brandon Fernandes taken off for Naorem Mahesh Singh. Chhangte runs downthe right flank, but is unable to find any support from his teammates. 

Mar 28, 2023 - 19:13 (IST)

49': Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with a crucial save for India as Kyrgyz's Gulzhigit attempts a shot on target. Akash Mishra, too, makes an important clearance. 

Preview: India take on Kyrgyzstan in their second and final game of the tri-nation football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday. India head into this match, knowing that a draw will be enough for them to secure a trophy, after having beaten Myanmar last week in the opening game of the tournament.
Myanmar and Kyrgyztsan had played out a 1-1 draw in the second game on 25 March.

Anirudh Thapa scored the only goal against Myanmar just before half time, and that goal was difference of the match that had plenty of chances for both the teams. After collecting a point against Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic will need to beat India in order to win the trophy.
Captain Sunil Chhetri, who had a lot of chances to score against Myanmar, will look to grab a goal or two to make amends for the missed opportunities.

FIFA rankings give Kyrgyz Republic an advantage. The visitors are ranked 94th, while the Blue Tigers lie in the 106th spot, but it all depends on which team executes their plans well in order to score goals. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the Indian goalkeeper, has called on his team to become more resilient.

“As a team, we just need to be resilient and respect their qualities. They have good individual players but we cannot be on the backfoot all the time. We need to make sure that, they as a team also feel vulnerable because every team does, they will do and make sure that we strike when we get a chance,” Gurpreet said during a media interaction ahead of the match.

“They are a very good team. I think the reason that result happened last night was because of Myanmar with the way they fought, and the way they were showing up physically. Every single duel they were there. Obviously, Kyrgyztan Republic missed a couple of chances but Myanmar played the long game,” the 31-year-old added.

