India vs Kuwait LIVE Score, SAFF Championship 2023 final: Sunil Chhetri and Co set sights on record ninth title

India vs Kuwait LIVE Score: The Blue Tigers will look to add another trophy in the cabinet when they face Kuwait in the SAFF Championship final in Bengaluru.

FP Sports Last Updated:July 04, 2023 18:38:54 IST
India striker and captain Sunil Chhetri in action against Kuwait in the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru. AIFF

July 04, 2023 - 19:01 (IST)

SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE 

Kuwait's road to final 

Group stage 

Beat Nepal 3-1 

Beat Pakistan 4-0 

Drew with India 1-1 

Semi-finals 

Beat Bangladesh 1-0

July 04, 2023 - 18:57 (IST)

SAFF Championship 2023 LIVE 

India's road to final 

Group stage 

Beat Pakistan 4-0 

Beat Nepal 2-0 

Drew with Kuwait 1-1 

Semi-finals 

Beat Lebanon 4-2 on penalties 

July 04, 2023 - 18:47 (IST)

Here's how India will lineup for the final 

July 04, 2023 - 18:31 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the SAFF Championship 2023 final between India and Kuwait at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. India, the most successful side in the tournament's history, will look to add a ninth title to their cabinet. Stay tuned for updates. 

Preview: The India men’s football team, led by captain Sunil Chhetri, will set sights on yet another trophy when they take on Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Blue Tigers had reached the final after beating Lebanon 4-2 on penalties following a goalless 90 minutes, but this time, the hosts would be hoping to complete the job in that stipulated time.

India had began their  SAFF Championship campaign in dominant fashion, with Sunil Chhetri’s hattrick seeing them past Pakistan with a 4-0 scoreline. They then went onto beat Nepal 2-0, when Chhetri was on the scoresheet again while Naorem Mahesh Singh scored the other goal.

However, if there is one team for India to beat this tournament, then that is Kuwait. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the group stage. While Chhetri had given India a 1-0 lead just before half-time, it was an Anwar Ali own goal that denied India all three points, and share the spoils instead.

Tempers flared during the group stage game earlier in the tournament, and disciplinary issues meant head coach Igor Stimac was shown a red card. Assistant coach Mahesh Gawli will be in charge for India on Tuesday, and said that the Indian players have been urged to keep calm.

“The last match against Kuwait was very heated. But we have spoken to the boys and asked them to be calm and cool because it is a game, and we have to win,” Gawli said.

India will receive a mental boost when Sandesh Jhinghan returns to the lineup after his one-match ban. He will replace Mehtab Singh in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, the midfield will be bolstered by Jeakson Singh, Mahesh, Chhangte and Anirudh Thapa.

All in all, this game promises to be a cracker, but India must make sure that the goals keep flowing in their favour and not lose possession.

Published on: July 04, 2023 18:38:54 IST

