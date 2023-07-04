Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the SAFF Championship 2023 final between India and Kuwait at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. India, the most successful side in the tournament's history, will look to add a ninth title to their cabinet. Stay tuned for updates.

Preview: The India men’s football team, led by captain Sunil Chhetri, will set sights on yet another trophy when they take on Kuwait in the final of the SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Blue Tigers had reached the final after beating Lebanon 4-2 on penalties following a goalless 90 minutes, but this time, the hosts would be hoping to complete the job in that stipulated time.

India had began their SAFF Championship campaign in dominant fashion, with Sunil Chhetri’s hattrick seeing them past Pakistan with a 4-0 scoreline. They then went onto beat Nepal 2-0, when Chhetri was on the scoresheet again while Naorem Mahesh Singh scored the other goal.

However, if there is one team for India to beat this tournament, then that is Kuwait. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the group stage. While Chhetri had given India a 1-0 lead just before half-time, it was an Anwar Ali own goal that denied India all three points, and share the spoils instead.

Tempers flared during the group stage game earlier in the tournament, and disciplinary issues meant head coach Igor Stimac was shown a red card. Assistant coach Mahesh Gawli will be in charge for India on Tuesday, and said that the Indian players have been urged to keep calm.

“The last match against Kuwait was very heated. But we have spoken to the boys and asked them to be calm and cool because it is a game, and we have to win,” Gawli said.

India will receive a mental boost when Sandesh Jhinghan returns to the lineup after his one-match ban. He will replace Mehtab Singh in the starting XI.

Meanwhile, the midfield will be bolstered by Jeakson Singh, Mahesh, Chhangte and Anirudh Thapa.

All in all, this game promises to be a cracker, but India must make sure that the goals keep flowing in their favour and not lose possession.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.