Indian men’s football team is back in the top 100 of FIFA rankings for the first time in five years as they moved from 101 to the 100th spot. The last time Blue Tigers were in the top 100 was in March 20218 when they were 99th and Igor Stimac was not the head coach.

Currently, India are on a 13-game unbeaten streak at home and defeated Lebanon earlier this year to win the Intercontinental Cup 2023. The victory has helped India to climb up high in the FIFA rankings as the 99th-ranked Lebanon are now 102.

Victory over Lebanon in Bhubaneshwar was also India’s second win over a higher-ranked side in 2023.

Earlier this year, India defeated the Kyrgyz Republic on their way to winning the Tri-Nation Friendly Tournament in Manipur.

Igor Stimac Exclusive: ‘India will not change their attacking philosophy in Asian Cup’

India are currently participating in the SAFF Championship 2023 and will face Lebanon in the semi-finals on 1 July.

The Blue Tigers defeated Pakistan (4-0) and Nepal (2-0) in the group stages besides playing out a 1-1 draw against Kuwait.

