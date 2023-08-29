Sports

India announce 23-member squad for King’s Cup; Sunil Chhetri rested

It was confirmed on Tuesday that India skipper Sunil Chhetri will miss the national team games during the King's Cup.

FP Sports Last Updated:August 29, 2023 15:02:44 IST
India announce 23-member squad for King’s Cup; Sunil Chhetri rested

File image of the Indian football team. Image: AIFF

Igor Stimac on Tuesday announced the 23-member squad for the 49th King’s Cup to be held from September 7-10, 2023 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Captain Sunil Chhetri has been given a break from national duties.

Chhetri had earlier requested for a break as the dates for the tournament were close to the delivery date of his first child.

India (ranked 99th) will face Iraq (ranked 70th) in the semi-final on September 7 at 16:00 IST at the 700th Anniversary Stadium. Hosts Thailand (ranked 113th) take on Lebanon (ranked 100th) in the other semi-final at 19:00 IST on the same day.

Related Articles

Asian

Asian Games: ‘Difficult to say’, Igor Stimac avoids predicting Indian team’s performance at Hangzhou

Asian

Football transfers: From Neymar to Caicedo, 10 of the most expensive signings of all time

The semi-final winners will contest the final on September 10, while the losers will play the third-place play-off.

India won bronze when they last participated in the King’s Cup in 2019.

India’s 23-member squad for the 49th King’s Cup 2023:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh.

Defenders: Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Rohit Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Rahul KP.

Head coach: Igor Stimac.

Published on: August 29, 2023 14:58:12 IST

TAGS:

also read

England and ex-Arsenal forward Theo Walcott announces retirement at 34
Football

England and ex-Arsenal forward Theo Walcott announces retirement at 34

Walcott was controversially included in then-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson's squad for the 2006 World Cup without having played international football, but he went on to become both the youngest player to represent the country in a senior men's international and score a hat-trick at 19

England FA not to entertain any approach for women’s national team coach Sarina Wiegman
Football

England FA not to entertain any approach for women’s national team coach Sarina Wiegman

The United States are looking for a new coach following the resignation of Vlatko Andonovski and there are speculations Wiegman, who played college football in the United States, could be their pick

Raj Athwal interview: 'Sergio Lobera wants to entertain and win, that's what Odisha FC's identity is about'
Football

Raj Athwal interview: 'Sergio Lobera wants to entertain and win, that's what Odisha FC's identity is about'

In a chat with Firstpost, Raj Athwal, president of Odisha FC, spoke on the club's recent Super Cup success, long-term vision, the upcoming ISL season and more.