Igor Stimac requests ISL clubs for longer national team camps before World Cup Qualifiers, AFC Asian Cup
Igor Stimac has requested ISL clubs to release players for a longer duration in order to help the national team perform better.
Making a case for longer national camps throughout November and December before World Cup Qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup, Indian national football team coach Igor Stimac has urged Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to support the players as they may have to miss a few matches.
Due to their club duties, the players can’t squarely focus on the camps, but having the franchises give them enough liberty would help them get in enough preparation for the big tournaments lined up next year.
“I want to thank all the clubs and their respective coaches for the huge part that they have played in developing Indian football and kindly ask you all to keep supporting our request for longer camps throughout November and December prior to the World Cup Qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup,” Stimac tweeted.
“You, dear coaches, know best that short preparation time is killing any hopes for us doing well in these major tournaments,” he added.
“I urge all clubs to continue supporting our national teams, especially in the upcoming months packed with some major tournaments – AFC U23 qualifiers, Asian Games, World Cup Qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup. We as a nation want to be able to put our best players on the pitch against the footballing giants of Asia and the World and show them that we are not to be taken lightly,” he added.
The ISL will start in September and go on till March.
