I-League 2023-24 to be played in home-and-away double round-robin format
I-League clubs can only register five foreigners in their squads, with a maximum of three allowed on the pitch at a time for the 2023-24 season. There will no longer be any AFC player quota requirements.
The format for the I-League 2023-24 season was decided by the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) League Committee in a meeting on Friday. The I-League 2023-24 will be organised with 13 participating clubs (subject to fulfilment of Club Licensing process) on a home-and-away double round-robin basis for a total of 156 matches in the season.
Each club will play 24 matches. The club finishing at the top of the table at the end of the league will be declared I-League 2023-24 champions and will be eligible for promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 provided they fulfill the Club Licensing criteria.
Last season’s champions Punjab FC have already been promoted to the ISL. The two relegated sides from the 2022-23 I-League season – Mumbai Kenkre FC and Sudeva Delhi FC – have been replaced by Delhi FC and Shillong Lajong FC, the top two sides from the 2022-23 Second Division League.
Inter Kashi and Namdhari FC have been admitted into the I-League as corporate entries.
Foreign players quota
