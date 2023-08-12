Bayern Munich on Saturday confirmed the signing of Tottenham striker Harry Kane on a four-year deal. The England captain will wear the No 9 shirt for the Munich club.

While Bayern did not reveal the money involved in the deal, the media reports suggested that the German club would play an initial 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) for the 30-year-old who only had one year left on his contract at Spurs.

One of the best strikers in the world, Kane has scored 280 goals in 435 games for Tottenham. He is also England’s all-time top goalscorer with 58 international goals.

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here,” Kane said after signing for the club.

Shortly before the deal was confirmed by Bayern, Kane posted an emotional message on Instagram for the Spurs fans.

“I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I’ll be leaving the club today. Obviously, a lot of emotions going through me right now; sad to be leaving the club I’ve spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now,” he said.

“There’s been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I will cherish forever. I felt like it was time to leave. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane)

“I think it’s important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies so I wish Ange [Postecoglou] and all the boys all the very best of luck. I’ll be watching from a fan point of view now and really hope the team can be successful.”