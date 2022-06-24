Today, on the occasion of Lionel Messi’s 35th birthday, let’s have a look at some of his adorable photos with his family

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest gifts to the world of football. He is blessed with both outstanding ball control and pace and has won several top honours including seven Ballon d'Or, four Champions League, six European Golden Boots, an and Olympic gold medal, 10 La Liga titles among others.

Messi was born in Rosario, Argentina on 24 June 1987, and at the age of four, he joined FC Grandoli, coached by his father. Later he moved to his boyhood favourite club Newell’s Old Boy.

When he was 11, Messi was diagnosed with a growth deficiency disease that required expensive treatment. After watching his talent, FC Barcelona was so impressed that they paid for his medical treatment in return for signing him for their under-14 team. At 17, he joined Barcelona. In 2007, he became the youngest to score a hat-trick against Real Madrid in an El Clasico game.

During his career, the Argentine has made countless records. He holds the record of Ballon d’Or titles from 2009 to 2021 and stood atop the podium in Paris in December 2021.

After serving Barcelona for more than two decades, Messi’s tearful exit from his childhood club shocked the entire world. For the Culers, the left-footed magician has recorded a total of 672 goals and 288 assists in 778 games. Reuniting with former Barca teammate Neymar, Messi has featured in 34 matches so far for Paris Saint-Germain and has netted 11 goals in his first season.

Messi is married to Antonela Roccuzzo and the couple have three sons together. Today, on the occasion of Lionel Messi’s 35th birthday, let’s have a look at some of his adorable photos with his family:

In the photo, Lionel Messi is seen spending quality time with his family on a vacation. The entire family can be seen sharing some fun moments in a swimming pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

The post contains a couple of images from Messi’s vacation at Argentina’s Rosario. All decked up in neon dresses, the Messi family can be seen posing for a cute picture. In the second image, he is sharing an adorable moment with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo inside a nightclub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

The photo was taken on New Year's Eve 2021. Wishing ‘Happy New Year’ to all his fans, Messi posted a picture where he was dressed to the nines alongside his family. The Argentina star looked ready to spend a fun evening at home with his loved ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

The photograph features the Paris Saint-Germain forward enjoying some down time with his three kids- Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. Messi is lying on the bed with his sons and seems to be spending a lazy and happy day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

This photo is an adorable moment from the footballer's holiday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in South Florida. Messi, along with his wife and three kids, can be seen posing in front of the giant guitar-shaped hotel. In the other two images, Messi and Roccuzzo are captured individually.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

This was taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. The photograph shows Messi with his two sons- Mateo and Ciro. In the caption, Messi wished everyone a healthy life and requested them to stay in their houses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Happy birthday Lionel Messi!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.