Giant cutouts of Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar in Kerala grab FIFA’s attention

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup is knocking at the door, the entire world is getting ready again after four years to witness the biggest football festival. Though there is still some time for the mega event, the football fever has reached every nook and corner of the globe. Indians are also getting ready for the Qatar World Cup, even though cricket is the most popular sport here. The football mania has taken over the country’s southern state, Kerala where football is very close to people’s hearts. Kerala has been earning global traction for crafting huge cutouts of three football icons- Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr.

#FIFAWorldCup fever has hit Kerala 🇮🇳 Giant cutouts of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi popped up on a local river ahead of the tournament. 12 days to go until #Qatar2022 🏆 pic.twitter.com/29yEKQvln5 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 8, 2022



The beautiful sight has been shared by FIFA.com on their official Twitter account. In the viral photograph, giant cutouts of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, Portuguese legend Ronaldo and Brazil star Neymar can be seen on a local river. After Messi announced that he would be competing in his final FIFA World Cup this year in Qatar, some locals in Kerala erected a massive cutout of him. This initiated the current trend.

As soon as the photograph surfaced on the internet, football fans across the world were delighted after witnessing the view. However, it’s still a dream for Indian people to watch their own nation on the biggest stage. Sunil Chhetri-led India are currently sitting in 106th place in FIFA rankings.

Since being shared, FIFA’s Twitter post has garnered more than 35,000 likes so far.

A local of Kerala noted, “This is the power of Kerala football fans.”

This is the power of kerala football fans 😍😍😍 — $umith Mathew (@i_Am_sumith7) November 8, 2022



Another resident of the state tagged it as a “proud moment for Kerala.”

Proud Moment For Our Kerala 😍♥️💥 — Ayyappan Mannoorkavu (@AM_Ofcl_) November 8, 2022



A Brazil fan said, “A hug to the kind people of India.”

A hug to the kind people of India

👍🇧🇷 — Rômulo GALO 🐔 (@TeogolpiloA) November 8, 2022



After FIFA’s post, Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan shared a Twitter post and paid his gratitude to FIFA for the acknowledgment on behalf of the people of Kerala.

Kerala and Keralites have always loved football and it is on full display with #Qatar2022 around the corner. Thank you @FIFAcom for acknowledging our unmatched passion for the sport. https://t.co/M4ZvRiZUvh — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) November 8, 2022



Vijayan noted, “Kerala and Keralites have always loved football and it is on full display with the Qatar World Cup around the corner. Thank you, FIFA for acknowledging our unmatched passion for the sport.”

The FIFA World Cup will begin on 20 November with the first game between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.

