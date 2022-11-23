Germany vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: GER 1-2 JPN; Doan, Asano help Japan stun Germany

FIFA World Cup 2022: Live score and updates of Germany vs Japan from Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

FP Sports November 23, 2022 17:39:22 IST
Germany vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: GER 1-2 JPN; Doan, Asano help Japan stun Germany

FIFA World Cup LIVE: Japan's Ritsu Doan scores the second-half equaliser against Germany. AP

Highlights

20:32 (ist)

FT: Germany 1-2 Japan

JAPAN STUN FOUR-TIME CHAMPIONS GERMANY WITH A COMEBACK FOR THE AGES!

Substitutes Doan and Asano help the Samurai Blue claw back with second-half strikes in a space of eight minutes, and the Japanese manage to hold on to their lead in the nervy final minutes of the game!

This is the second time Germany have lost the opening game of a World Cup in a row!
20:18 (ist)

83’: Germany 1-2 Japan


GOAL! What a brilliant turn of events this has been for Japan, who are now in the lead thanks to another strike from a substitute — Takuma Asano deftly collecting a long pass along the right flank and eventually beating Neuer with a superb finish that hit the roof of the net to send the Japanese supporters at the Khalifa Stadium into delirious celebrations!


Are we witnessing a repeat of Saudi Arabia’s giant-killing act against Argentina today?
20:08 (ist)

75’: Germany 1-1 Japan


GOAL! Japan equalise after fighting hard throughout the second half!


And it’s the substitute Ritsu Doan who coolly taps the ball past veteran German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to bring the Samurai Blue back in the game with 15 minutes left in the game!
19:49 (ist)

57’: Germany 1-0 Japan


Double substitution for Japan:

IN: Mitoma, Asano.

OUT: Nagatomo, Maeda.

The Germans, meanwhile, are yet to make a change!
19:22 (ist)

45’: HT Germany 1-0 Japan


Halftime at the Khalifa Stadium! The referee signals four additional minutes after the completion of the 45th minute, with the Germans looking to make further inroads into the Japanese defence during injury time.


Kai Havertz ends up tapping the ball into the net just seconds before the halftime whistle, but is later found to be offside.
19:04 (ist)

33’: Germany 1-0 Japan


GOAL! Ilkay Gundogan opens the account for Germany after successfully converting a penalty!

The ref instantly points to the spot after Japanese goalkeeper Gonda goes for a rash challenge against midfielder David Raum inside the box. Gundogan, who had a couple of shots on target earlier in the game, then succeeds in sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.
18:39 (ist)

8': Germany 0-0 Japan

OFFSIDE! Just when it appeared Japan got the early lead against the Germans with Daizen Maeda slotting the ball into the net following a cross from the right flank, the flag goes up indicating offside.
18:05 (ist)

Here's what the Samurai Blue starting XI will look like today
18:00 (ist)

Here's the German lineup for the upcoming Group E clash

Nov 23, 2022 - 21:00 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the first Group E clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Japan pulling off a stunning second-half comeback against European powerhouse Germany with two goals inside eight minutes after conceding a 1-0 lead at halftime. What a tournament this is turning out to be already, and we're not even a week into it yet!

We have another Group E clash coming up next with Spain taking on Costa Rica. Spain, who had won the tournament in 2010, will hope to get off to a winning start today and can land the knockout blow to Germany on Sunday.

For now, we bid you all goodnight! Thank you for tuning in.

Nov 23, 2022 - 20:51 (IST)

Going downhill since their triumph at the Maracana eight years ago

Nov 23, 2022 - 20:50 (IST)

Handy tip

Nov 23, 2022 - 20:32 (IST)

Nov 23, 2022 - 20:27 (IST)

90+5’: Germany 1-2 Japan


Goretzka has a shy at the Japanese goalpost a little over two minutes before the final whistle, but the ball fizzles past the bar to Gonda’s right. Nerves on both sides at the moment!

Nov 23, 2022 - 20:24 (IST)

90’: Germany 1-2 Japan


A total of seven minutes have been added as injury time! Can Germany, who bring Moukoko in for Gnabry, steal a point from here? Or will Japan pull off one of their greatest footballing triumphs?


Stay tuned to find out…

Nov 23, 2022 - 20:18 (IST)

Nov 23, 2022 - 20:16 (IST)

80’: Germany 1-1 Japan


Another double change from Germany:


IN: Fullkrug, Gotze


OUT: Havertz, Musiala

Nov 23, 2022 - 20:08 (IST)

Nov 23, 2022 - 20:03 (IST)

70’: Germany 1-0 Japan


Insane work by Japanese goalkeeper Gonda to keep the ball out not once or twice, but FOUR times in less than a minute! And it’s not just their defence; the attack has looked sharper since the double substitution with Asano primarily creating the chances for them.

Preview: Germany will hope to get their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign off to a winning start when they square off against Japan on Wednesday.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

The Hansi Flick-managed side, who defeated Argentina in the 2014 final in Brazil in what was their fourth FIFA World Cup win, are hoping to go the distance in Qatar this time around after enduring a disappointing run in Russia four years ago.

Germany were knocked out in the group stage for the first time ever in FIFA World Cup history after defeats against Mexico and South Korea, resulting in the team finishing at the bottom of Group F.

Japan, aka the Samurai Blue, have consistently made it to the FIFA World Cup since making their debut in the 1998 edition in France, going as far as the pre-quarter-finals thrice in six appearances. They had finished second in Group H in 2018, but bowed out after a narrow 3-2 loss against Belgium in the Round of 16.

Updated Date: November 23, 2022 21:01:31 IST

