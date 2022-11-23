That brings us to the end of our coverage of the first Group E clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with Japan pulling off a stunning second-half comeback against European powerhouse Germany with two goals inside eight minutes after conceding a 1-0 lead at halftime. What a tournament this is turning out to be already, and we're not even a week into it yet!

We have another Group E clash coming up next with Spain taking on Costa Rica. Spain, who had won the tournament in 2010, will hope to get off to a winning start today and can land the knockout blow to Germany on Sunday.

For now, we bid you all goodnight! Thank you for tuning in.