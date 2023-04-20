Frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo makes vulgar gestures at Lionel Messi fans during Al Nassr's game against Al-Hilal
After the Portuguese striker’s side lost to their arch-rivals in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo was jeered at by Al-Hilal fans with slogans and shirts of his rival Lionel Messi. But Ronaldo didn’t take that nicely and reacted with an apparently vulgar gesture at the fans yelling ‘Messi Messi’.
Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo had a forgettable evening against the rival club Al-Hilal on Wednesday. Not only did they lose 2-0 but the skipper has landed into a controversy.
After the Portuguese striker’s side lost to their arch-rivals in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo was jeered at by Al-Hilal fans with slogans and shirts of his rival Lionel Messi. But Ronaldo didn’t take that nicely and reacted with an apparently vulgar gesture at the fans yelling ‘Messi Messi’.
🔴🔴🔴 .. إن لم يصدر قرار عاجل يبعد هذا المتغطرس ويحمي ابناءنا من هذه القذارة فعلى الدنيا .. السلام ..!!
#الهلال_النصر pic.twitter.com/PZVrkP1wnk
— خالد بن عبدالله (@khalidalsahli6) April 18, 2023
However, that alone isn’t why he had a really bad day at work on Wednesday.
In the 56th minute of the game, the Al-Nassr skipper was handed a yellow card for head-locking Al-Hilal striker Hilal’s Gustavo Cuellar.
In a video that went viral, Ronaldo could be seen jumping and getting hold of Cuellar’s neck and pulling him down.
View this post on Instagram
This was followed then a goal he scored being judged offside by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) by a very rare margin.
And it didn’t stop there. Finally, a penalty Ronaldo secured was also overruled by Video Assistant Referee (VAR).
Ighalo, a former Manchester United striker, sealed the day for Al-Hilal by scoring two goals to take the host team to victory.
After the Tuesday night loss, Al-Nassr are three points behind the league leaders Al-Ittihad, who still have a game to play.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Lionel Messi scores stunner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Lens
Three goals in the space of 10 minutes from Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha and then Messi helped PSG beat Lens.
Watch: Ronaldo headlocks Gustavo Cuellar in Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal match
During a match in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo could be seen getting hold of Gustavo Cuellar and dragging him to the ground with the help of a headlock.
I hope to play with Lionel Messi next season at Barcelona, says Robert Lewandowski
Messi is Barcelona's all-time top goalscorer and many consider him the best player in the history of football.