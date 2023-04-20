Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo had a forgettable evening against the rival club Al-Hilal on Wednesday. Not only did they lose 2-0 but the skipper has landed into a controversy.

After the Portuguese striker’s side lost to their arch-rivals in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo was jeered at by Al-Hilal fans with slogans and shirts of his rival Lionel Messi. But Ronaldo didn’t take that nicely and reacted with an apparently vulgar gesture at the fans yelling ‘Messi Messi’.

🔴🔴🔴 .. إن لم يصدر قرار عاجل يبعد هذا المتغطرس ويحمي ابناءنا من هذه القذارة فعلى الدنيا .. السلام ..!! #الهلال_النصر pic.twitter.com/PZVrkP1wnk — خالد بن عبدالله (@khalidalsahli6) April 18, 2023

However, that alone isn’t why he had a really bad day at work on Wednesday.

In the 56th minute of the game, the Al-Nassr skipper was handed a yellow card for head-locking Al-Hilal striker Hilal’s Gustavo Cuellar.

In a video that went viral, Ronaldo could be seen jumping and getting hold of Cuellar’s neck and pulling him down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by نادي الهلال السعودي (@alhilal)

This was followed then a goal he scored being judged offside by Video Assistant Referee (VAR) by a very rare margin.

And it didn’t stop there. Finally, a penalty Ronaldo secured was also overruled by Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Ighalo, a former Manchester United striker, sealed the day for Al-Hilal by scoring two goals to take the host team to victory.

After the Tuesday night loss, Al-Nassr are three points behind the league leaders Al-Ittihad, who still have a game to play.

