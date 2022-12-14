Argentina broke all barriers to confirm their seat in Sunday’s much-anticipated FIFA World Cup final. On Tuesday, Lionel Messi’s side crushed Luka Modric’s Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final at Doha’s Lusail Stadium. The Vatreni, who had one of the strongest defences in the tournament, could not stand strong against the fast-paced attacks of their opponents, led by the collective efforts of Messi and Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine captain stepped up in the 34th minute to award his side a one-goal lead by converting a penalty earned by Alvarez. In less than 5 minutes, Alvarez displayed a commendable solo run, tearing apart the Croatian backline and baffling goalkeeper Dominic Livakovic to put his side in a more comfortable position with a 2-0 lead before the first half ended.

He struck the net for the second time in the 69th minute following a magical assist from Messi. With the brace, Alvarez has already reached 4 goals in his maiden World Cup.

After his commendable performance, sports journalist and transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano shared a decade-old photograph of Alvarez in a group selfie with Argentina icon Messi. The image was captured 10 years ago when Alvarez was nothing but a huge fan of the Paris Saint-Germain forward and could only dream about playing in the World Cup for his country. But now, the 22-year-old is living the same dream alongside his idol, celebrating the goals hand-in-hand and coming off the semi-final night as the main reason behind his side’s victory.

10 years ago: asking Leo Messi for a pic as big fan, dreaming of World Cup one day… Tonight: Julián Álvarez from Calchín scores in World Cup semifinal. 🕷️🇦🇷 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/DhwozBijJu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2022



Romano captioned the post, “10 years ago, asking Leo Messi for a pic as a big fan, dreaming of the World Cup one day. Tonight, Julian Alvarez from Calchin scores in the World Cup semifinal.”

Since being shared on the internet, the Twitter post grabbed the attention of global football enthusiasts. It has garnered more than 1.4 lakh likes so far on the microblogging site.

Alvarez, popularly known as “The Spider,” started off his professional career for his nation’s club River Plate in 2018. During his four-year spell there, the forward recorded 36 goals in 96 appearances. In January this year, he kicked off his journey in European football after EPL giant Manchester City signed him on a five-and-a-half-year contract. Alvarez made his debut for Argentina’s senior team in January 2021 in a World-Cup qualifier against Chile.

The final of the Qatar World Cup is slated to take place at the Lusail Stadium, Doha on 18 December. In the title bout, Argentina will face the winner of today’s second semi-final between France and Morocco.

