Defending champions France will kick off their FIFA World Cup knockout journey with the Round of 16 clash against Poland on Sunday at the Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar. Les Bleus qualified for this stage quite comfortably as the Group D topper with six points. On the other hand, Poland had to struggle a bit but confirmed their slot with 4 points, edging past Mexico based on the goal difference.

France unexpectedly fell to Tunisia 1-0 in their final Group D encounter on Wednesday, with French manager Deschamps fielding a second-string side with a number of adjustments in the lineup. Key players like Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Hugo Lloris, Ousmane Dembélé, and Kylian Mbappé were all dropped to the bench on the occasion.

The Eagles finished second after losing 2-0 to Argentina in their last Group C match on Wednesday. Poland has encountered the reigning champions of any World Cup in two games beforehand, defeating Brazil 1-0 in 1974 and forcing Germany to a goalless draw four years later in 1978.

Poland will need to find a way out to stop the run of French superstar Mbappe who is currently the tournament’s joint-leading goal scorer. Additionally, Giroud is one goal away from overtaking Thierry Henry as his nation’s all-time best scorer as he now holds the lead with 51 goals.

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland:

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland will be played on 4 December 2022.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland start?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland will start off at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland will be held at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Which TV channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How can you watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match between France and Poland will be streamed online on the Jio Cinema mobile app and Jio Cinema website. You can also follow firstpost.com for the score.

FIFA World Cup 2022- Round of 16: France vs Poland- Possible Starting XI:

France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

Poland: Szczesny, Cash, Kiwior, Glik, Bereszynski, Frankowski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Lewandowski, Milik.