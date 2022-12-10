European heavyweights, England and France will square off in the fourth quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup on 10 December at the Al Bayt Stadium. Both teams showed sheer dominance in their Round of 16 matches. While The Three Lions crushed Senegal 3-0, the French brigade also put up a strong performance, beating Poland 3-1.

In four FIFA World Cup matches, England has scored 12 goals, while allowing just two. Gareth Southgate’s boys have gone unbeaten in five straight games across all competitions and have maintained a clean sheet in the last three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, In their last eight World Cup games, Les Bleus have emerged victorious seven times. They have advanced from eight of their past ten World Cup knockout games by overcoming European opposition. This year, France became the first defending World Cup champion to go to the quarterfinals since Brazil in 2006.

England and France have clashed 31 times in the past. England has been so far the more successful team, registering 17 victories to their name. On the other hand, France have won only nine matches, while five of them ended in a draw. The most recent encounter between the two teams took place in a global friendly in June 2017. In the match, France came out victorious with a result of 3-2.

Here is all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between France and England:

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between France and England be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between France and England will be played on 10 December 2022 (11 December in India).

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between France and England start?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between France and England will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between France and England be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between France and England will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Which TV channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between France and England?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between France and England will be telecast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How can you watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between France and England?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final match between France and England will be streamed online on the Jio Cinema mobile app and Jio Cinema website. You can also visit firstpost.com for the live score.

FIFA World Cup 2022- Quarter Final: France vs England- Possible Starting XI:

France: Lloris, Kounde, Upamecano, Varane, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Henderson, Bellingham, Rice, Saka, Kane, Foden.