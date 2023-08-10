Bayern Munich have reached an agreement to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham, for a Bundesliga record fee of over 100 million euros ($110 million), reports said Thursday. Talks between the two clubs had been ongoing for several weeks, as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy pushed for a higher fee, aware that Kane could leave on a free at the end of his deal in 2024.

Bayern have reportedly submitted their final bid for the 30-year-old striker, breaking through the 100-million-euro barrier for the first time.

The Athletic reported the deal between the two clubs first, and was followed by Sky Sports and several other British and German media.

Six-time European champions Bayern have been historically more reluctant to spend big on transfer fees than many of their European rivals.

The reported figure of over 100 million euros well exceeds their club record transfer outlay of 80 million euros paid in 2019 for French defender Lucas Hernandez. Hernandez left Bayern for Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 for 45 million euros.

Bayern had been on the lookout for a striker since the departure of star forward Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Kane has scored more than 20 league goals in all but three of the past nine Premier League seasons, winning the golden boot on three occasions.

Despite finishing second in last season’s Premier League scoring charts behind Erling Haaland (36), Kane netted 30 league goals in 2022-23, equalling his best mark.

Alvarez joins West Ham

Midfielder Edson Alvarez has joined Premier League club West Ham from Ajax on a £34m deal, the club confirmed on Thursday.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Mexico international Edson Álvarez ✍️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 10, 2023

“It’s a hugely sentimental moment for me in my career. To join a club like a West Ham is a dream for me and my family,” Alvarez said.

“The Premier League is a special league, the best league in the world and I think my style will suit it. I now have a responsibility to West Ham and the West Ham family and I will give absolutely everything for the shirt.”

More Rumours

According to The Athletic and Sky Sports, Chelsea have made a £48m bid for Southampton defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia. Liverpool had a £45m bid rejected for the same player.

Belgian international Lavia joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer and has four years left on his contract.

Football transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano has shared on social media platform X that Chelsea’s deal for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is done. Chelsea will be able to snap up the American midfielder for £20m because of a relegation clause in his contract.

Understand Tyler Adams already did 1st part of medical tests on Wednesday and will complete main part today 🔵🇺🇸 Chelsea deal, done and sealed for £20m relegation clause activated this week. Here we go, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/ACTqs4GtqA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Romano has also revealed that Manchester United have received a bid for midfielder Fred from Turkish club Fenerbache. The bid is worth 15m euros including add-ons. Both clubs are now involved in negotiations.

Manchester City are apparently ready to splash some more money in the transfer market, as per Sky Sports. The Premier League champions are in talks with West Ham over midfielder Lucas Paqueta. City are willing to play £60m for the Brazilian attacking midfielder but no official bid is made and in any case, West Ham may not entertain any in the future.

With AFP inputs