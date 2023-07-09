Paris Saint-Germain added a fifth player to their squad since the start of the summer transfer window by signing France defender Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract on Sunday after a long spell on the sidelines with injury.

Hernández hasn’t played a competitive game since injuring his knee while playing for France against Australia at the World Cup in November.

“I’m really excited! I’ve been waiting to join PSG for a long time, and it’s finally happened. It’s a very special day for me and I’m very happy to be here,” Hernández said in a statement from PSG.

No official figures was given for the deal but French newspaper L’Equipe said it was worth around 40 million euros ($44 million).

Hernández won the Bundesliga title in each of his four seasons at Bayern and the Champions League in 2020, though he was an unused substitute when Bayern beat PSG 1-0 in the final.

“We would like to thank Lucas Hernández for four very successful years together. He always gave everything, we were always impressed by his fighting spirit and his passion. FC Bayern wishes him all the best for the future,” said Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

Following another season marked by yet another failure to win the Champions League, PSG has been active in the transfer market. In addition to hiring Luis Enrique as its new coach, the French champions have also signed Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, Manuel Ugarte and Lee Kang-In.

The 27-year-old Hernández won the 2018 World Cup with France, and has 33 international caps. In Paris, he will be reunited with two other French world champions, Kylian Mbappé and Presnel Kimpembe. It remains unclear, however, whether Mbappe will still be a PSG player next season amid his ongoing contract dispute.

Bayern Munich make new bid for Harry Kane

Harry Kane potential departure from Tottenham Hotspur continues to grab the headlines. And on Sunday, German giants Bayern Munich made an improved bid for the England striker, offering him €80m along with add-ons, hoping that it would lure him away from London.

Spurs had earlier rejected a bid of €70m from Bayern. Kane’s contract with the Spurs is set to expire next summer, but at least so far, he really has not shown much interest in signing a new contract.

Bayern have submitted their second bid for Harry Kane — confirmed. 🚨🔴 Proposal worth €80m plus add-ons, as @Plettigoal reported. Tottenham already rejected €70m plus add-ons last week — and initial feeling after second bid is similar from Spurs, waiting on official answer. pic.twitter.com/GRJRXF2N3G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2023

It is also relevant to note that even Manchester United were interested in Kane at one stage, but later pulled out of the race over the hefty amount the club would have to pay for his services.

With inputs from The Associated Press