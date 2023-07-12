Tuesday was a slow day in the European football transfer market as far as confirmed signings are concerned but a lot of backdoor activities took place that should result in a deluge of transfer news in the coming days.

The highlights from Tuesday include Chelsea and USA midfielder Christian Pulisic inching close to a move to Italian giants AC Milan, while Barcelona are close to announcing the signing of Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque.

Confirmed news: Tottenham sign Israel forward Solomon on free transfer

Tottenham signed Israel forward Manor Solomon on a free transfer on Tuesday after his successful loan spell at Fulham. Solomon was able to cancel his contract with Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk after FIFA extended its temporary employment rules relating to the war.

That enabled the 23-year-old to join Ange Postecoglou’s side on a five-year deal after passing his medical earlier this week.

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, foreign players contracted to clubs affiliated to Ukrainian or Russian football associations can “unilaterally suspend their employment” until June 30 2024, provided teams are informed of the suspension in writing by July 1.

With Solomon’s previous terms with Shakhtar due to expire on December 31, he was able to become a free agent after he exercised the right to suspend his current employment with the Ukraine outfit.

The winger, who has 35 Israel caps, is Tottenham’s fourth signing since the end of last season.

Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move from Juventus was made permanent, with Italy goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and England midfielder James Maddison also arriving in north London.

Union Berlin signs Fofana on loan from Chelsea for next season

Union Berlin bolstered their Champions League preparations on Tuesday by signing Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana from Chelsea on loan for next season.

The 20-year-old Fofana rarely played for Chelsea after the English Premier League club signed him for a reported fee of around 12 million euros ($13.1 million) from Norwegian team Molde FK in January. He made only three short league appearances for Chelsea.

Union hopes to give him more chances to shine in the Bundesliga.

“David’s speed and his flexible offensive qualities are highly interesting for us,” Union sporting director Oliver Ruhnert said. “We want another goal-scoring player who will give our attacking game additional impetus.”

Fofana is Ruhnert’s second signing in three days from English clubs following United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson’s arrival on loan from Leeds on Sunday.

Pulisic to be announced today by AC Milan

Popular football journalist and transfer market expert, Fabrizio Romano, has tweeted that AC Milan will announce the signing of Christian Pulisic from Chelsea on Wednesday.

The fact that Pulisic will be moving to Milan was also confirmed by former Chelsea and now AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. There’s no clarity on what sort of money is involved in the transfer.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: “Christian Pulisic will arrive in Milano tomorrow. I spoke to Chris, he’s gonna do great things here at Milan” pic.twitter.com/1z5UTYGdD6 — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 11, 2023

Sticking to Chelsea.

ESPN UK has reported that Chelsea are going to bid for Lyon’s teenage start Rayan Cherki as a replacement for Pulisic. Cherki is a 19-year-old attacking midfielder.

Chelsea are preparing to make an opening offer for Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki as they seek a replacement for Christian Pulisic, sources have told @LaurensJulien 👀 pic.twitter.com/ovz7K4Hiw7 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 11, 2023

The Stamford Bridge club has also asked Romelu Lukaku, Pierre Aubameyang and Hakim Ziyech to return to training on 17 July. Chelsea are in the market to sell the three players but no deal has been confirmed yet.

Ziyech was close to joining Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League before the move collapsed.

Inter Milan are interested in taking Lukaku back to the club where he spent the last season on loan but no bid has been made so far.

Will Andre Onana join Manchester United?

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are set to table the final bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana on Wednesday or Thursday. The club has been on the lookout for a new No 1 goalkeeper after the exit of David de Gea.

André Onana deal update — Wednesday and Thursday remain the crucial days for the final steps of the negotiation. 🔴🇨🇲 Manchester United will submit the final official bid in order to agree with Inter and seal the deal discussing add ons structure. Key days are finally coming. pic.twitter.com/JQYdyFKh2S — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2023

Vitor Roque to join Barcelona

Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta has confirmed the signing of Brazilian teenage sensation Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense in an interview with Mundo Deportivo. The 18-year-old striker however would only join the Spanish giants in January.

“Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan are two players wanted by Xavi. For Victor Roque we can say that it’s done,” president Joan Laporta said.

With AP inputs