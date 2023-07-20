In the latest roundup of football transfers, we bring you the biggest moves across Europe and the hottest rumours.

On Wednesday, Juan Cuadrado signed for Inter Milan despite fans protesting the arrival of the Colombia winger after being released by bitter rivals Juventus.

In a statement, Inter said that the 35-year-old had signed a one-year deal with the San Siro club after eight years at Juve, where he won five league titles and reached the Champions League final in 2017.

“It’s an honour to be here at one of the biggest teams in Europe,” Cuadrado told Inter TV. “I had many offers, but Italy is a second home for me. My family is very attached to this country, and there was the opportunity to stay here and play for a big team with a fantastic history. I chose Inter because we all know what they represent on a global level.”

However, Cuadrado’s arrival has infuriated Inter supporters who detest him both as a symbol of Juve’s most recent successes and for a series of incidences during matches between the two clubs.

The most recent was a blazing row with Samir Handanovic at the end of a 1-1 draw in last season’s Italian Cup semi-finals which was also blighted by Juventus fans racially abusing Romelu Lukaku.

Juve’s goalscorer on the night, Cuadrado was given a three-match ban for grabbing Handanovic by the neck and punching him.

He is also seen by fans as a chronic diver, faking fouls and exaggerating contact like when in 2021 he won and then scored a penalty against Inter by kicking out at Ivan Perisic before flopping to the turf.

Mendy signs for Lorient

Benjamin Mendy signed for French club Lorient on Wednesday after the former Manchester City and France defender was acquitted in a sex offences trial in England last week.

Mendy, 29, was cleared of sex offences last week, ending a three-year court process.

L’arrivée de Benjamin Mendy, nouveau numéro 5⃣ des Merlus 🟠⚫️ pic.twitter.com/c6z8GaAgxs — FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) July 19, 2023

The player, who would have faced a lengthy jail term if convicted, had previously being cleared in January of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault following a six-month trial.

But jurors in that trial had been unable to reach a verdict on two other counts, triggering the retrial that ended last week.

Mendy, whose contract with English and European champions Manchester City expired at the end of June, had denied all the charges against him.

Onana confirms Utd transfer

Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana has confirmed his move to Manchester United in an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Onana said he couldn’t wait to rejoin his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag.

“I really want to begin this new exciting adventure with a coach who as far as I’m concerned is a maestro,” said Onana. “I’m going to play in a great league and for a great club which has an enormous amount of history just like Inter.

“It’s important to be honest and tell the people the truth. I’m someone who’s always looking for new challenges and to play in the Premier League for a club like United is irresistible.”

Onana made a big impression at Inter and looked to be the perfect replacement for outgoing veteran Samir Handanovic.

Mahrez to move to Saudi Pro League

Riyad Mahrez could be the latest big-name player heading to Saudi Arabia.

The Manchester City winger was not included Wednesday in a 25-man squad for the team’s preseason tour of Japan and South Korea amid reports he is joining Al-Ahli in a deal worth up to 30 million pounds ($38.7 million).

Mahrez was given permission not to go on the tour provided City received a bid that met its valuation of the Algeria international, who joined the club from Leicester in 2018.

City haven’t officially confirmed the agreement of a deal for Mahrez with Al-Ahli, a Jeddah-based team which has this offseason signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and striker Roberto Firmino following the end of his deal at Liverpool.

Henderson is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a pre-season friendly Wednesday as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq.

Liverpool have reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for their Premier League and Champions League-winning captain.

The move would see Henderson link up with Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, who has just been hired as manager of the Saudi Pro League team.

The potential signing of the 33-year-old Henderson is further evidence of the growing lure of Saudi football as the oil-rich kingdom targets leading players from Europe’s top leagues.

With agencies inputs