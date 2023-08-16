The ongoing summer football transfer window has had its fair share of twists and turns. Reputed stars like N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez and Neymar Jr have all made their switch from Europe to various clubs in Saudi Arabia. At least, that has been the trend ever since Cristiano Ronaldo completed a move to Al Nassr for an estimated €200 million.

There have been movements within Europe as well, with the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are completing their transfers within England.

And just recently, Moises Caicedo broke British transfer records when he signed for Chelsea, from Brighton and Hove Albion for a transfer fee of £115m.

Let’s now take a look at 10 most expensive all-time football transfers:

Neymar (Barcelona to PSG)

Neymar may have jus sealed a move to Al Hilal on a permanent transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, but six years back, the Brazilian became the most expensive player in football history, when he signed for PSG from Barcelona for a fee of £198m.

Neymar's move to PSG in 2017 is the world-record signing. He scored goals, he dazzled, he won trophies. But his time in Paris was a mixed bag pic.twitter.com/8mxB4UUt6o — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 14, 2023

Neymar failed to win a Champions League title with the Paris-based club, but won five Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France titles. All this while scoring 118 goals.

Kylian Mbappe (Monaco to PSG)

He maybe fighting an ongoing contract dispute, but Kylian Mbappe was a man in demand in 2018, the year when he won the FIFA World Cup with France. Mbappe secured a move to PSG from Monaco that year, a move that was worth £163m.

Mbappe, who has been for long linked with Real Madrid, has so far scored 212 goals in 260 appearances for PSG.

Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona)

In 2017, Barcelona had completed the transfer of Ousmane Dembele from German giants Borussia Dortmund for £127m.

At the time, the deal was the second most-expensive one, after Neymar big-money move to PSG.

Dembele, who recently completed a move to PSG, played 186 matches for Barcelona, scoring 40 goals.

Jude Bellingham (Dortmund to Real Madrid)

It was only in the current transfer window that Jude Bellingham secured a move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund. The initial fee for the England star was £88.5m, but that rose to over a £100 million.

Jude Bellingham has arrived pic.twitter.com/GR3maEXqFn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 12, 2023

It might be early to say but Bellingham is showing good signs after he scored against Athletic Bilbao in his LaLiga debut.

Moises Caicedo (Brighton to Chelsea)

Chelsea set a British transfer record when they bolstered their midfield with the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Caicedo signed for a record £115m, after having played 45 times for Brighton between 2021 and 2023.

Joao Felix (Benfica to Atletico Madrid)

Joao Felix was only 19 years old when he completed a move worth £106m from Benfica to Atletico Madrid.

Injuries saw Felix getting limited game time in his first two seasons at the Wanda Metropolitano, but he went onto win Atletico’s Player of the Year in 2021-22 season.

However, a rift between the Portugal international and Atletico coach Diego Simeone saw him make a loan move to Chelsea in January.

However, Chelsea decided against signing Felix on a permanent move, and has since returned to Atletico.

Enzo Fernandez (Benfica to Chelsea)

At a time when Chelsea are looking to play creative football, they signed Enzo Fernandez in what was a signing worth £104 million.

He signed a long term deal with the Blues, a deal that lasts for upto eight-and-a-half years.

At Chelsea, he will have Caicedo in midfield.

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico to Barcelona)

Although one cannot say Griezmann transfer to Barcelona for £103m was a flop or a success, he still had his moments.

Griezmann spent three years at Barcelona, playing 74 times and scoring 22 goals and became the first player of the season to score in every major competition for Barcelona when he scored in a Copa del Rey match against Ibiza.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa to Man City)

In 2021, Jack Grealish signed from Aston Villa to Manchester City on a fee of £100m. Fast forward two years, his creativity and threat have been pivotal in City completing their treble in 2022-23 season.

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan to Chelsea)

Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea have had a complicated, on and off relationship so far. After having scored just eight goals in his first season, he was sent on loan to Inter Milan. All in all, his pricetag of £97m just does not justify his case.