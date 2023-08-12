Chelsea and Liverpool have gone to battle in the transfer market for the signature of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo before they face off at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

The Ecuadorian is set to become the most expensive player in English football history as both clubs see the 21-year-old as integral to their hopes of bouncing back after disappointing seasons.

Liverpool have agreed a £110 million deal ($140 million, 127 million euros) with Brighton, but the player is believed to still favour a move to Chelsea.

Caicedo was expected to travel to Liverpool for a medical after a deal for him was agreed but he had a change of heart reportedly and is still in London waiting for Chelsea’s offer.

It has been reported by Sky Sports that Chelsea are now working on a £115 million deal to land the midfielder

Kane is in Germany

England captain Harry Kane arrived in Germany on Friday after Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed the striker is on the brink of signing for Bayern Munich. The two clubs have reportedly agreed a fee worth an initial 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) for the 30-year-old, who had just one year left on his contract at Spurs.

Kane was given permission to travel to Germany to complete a medical ahead of what would be a record transfer for a Bundesliga club.

He arrived in the early evening for his exam in central Munich.

Postecoglou is preparing to take charge of his first game in charge of Tottenham at Brentford on Sunday and said he is now planning on life without the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

“My understanding is it has progressed to the point where it looks like it will happen,” said Postecoglou at his pre-match press conference. “From that perspective at least it gives us some clarity and we move forward without Harry.

‘No agreement’

Earlier on Friday, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said the six-time European champions were working on the deal as their “highest priority”.

Tuchel’s men kick off their season against RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday with the start of the Bundesliga season not till next weekend.

“We are working hard on it… that is no secret,” said the former Chelsea manager. “But as of now there is no decision. As long as there is no agreement, the coach is not going to talk about it, as it is not his player.”

Kane scored 280 goals in 435 games for Spurs and is also England’s all-time top goalscorer with 58 international goals.

However, he is yet to win a major trophy at club or international level.

Chelsea consider return to transfer market after Nkunku injury

Mauricio Pochettino said Friday that Chelsea could have to go back into the transfer market after Blues forward Christopher Nkunku underwent knee surgery. The 25-year-old French international joined London club Chelsea in June from RB Leipzig for a reported £63 million ($80 million). But earlier this week the club said he would be out of action for an “extended period”.

Nkunku, who missed last year’s World Cup finals due to a left knee problem, suffered the injury during a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago last week.

Chelsea managed a mere 38 goals last season, with Nkunku and fellow new signing Nicolas Jackson brought to Stamford Bridge in a bid to revive Chelsea’s fortunes up front under the leadership of former Tottenham manager Pochettino.

With Romelu Lukaku keen to return to Italy, where he had a loan spell with Inter Milan last season, Armando Broja recovering from injury and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having left the club, Jackson is Chelsea’s only recognised striker now available for their Premier League opener against Liverpool on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino on Christopher Nkunku: "We feel very sorry. He was doing well, a very important player. It's to be positive when he can be with us as soon as possible. We are working on the market also, because we are missing one player like this. The club is working."

“We feel sorry about (Nkunku) because he was doing well,” Pochettino told a news conference on Friday. “He was an important player for us, his quality is there, one of the best offensive players, can play in different positions.

“It’s a big issue for us. But now it’s about not thinking too much about the injuries, and being positive.

“We’re working on the market also because we’re going to miss one player like this, offensive. The club is working to try to find a solution, maybe short-term, maybe long-term, to add the right profile.”

Man Utd agree Fred transfer to Fenerbahce

Manchester United have reached an “agreement in principle” for the transfer of Fred from Old Trafford to Turkish side Fenerbahce, the English Premier League club announced Friday.

A statement on United’s website added Fred would fly to Istanbul for a medical on Saturday, with the deal also subject to the midfielder “agreeing personal terms and receiving international clearance to process the move”.

No fee has been disclosed, but the Manchester Evening News reported United had accepted a 15 million euros (£13 million) fee from Fenerbahce for the Brazilian, whose last appearance for the Red Devils was in the FA Cup final defeat by local rivals Manchester City in June.

Fred’s contract at Old Trafford is scheduled to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He arrived in Manchester in a £47 million move from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018.

Fred made 56 appearances for United last season, scoring six goals, as Ten’s Hag side finished third in the Premier League, thereby ensuring the three-time European champions returned to the continent’s elite Champions League competition.

In all, Fred made 139 Premier League appearances for United, scoring eight goals.

PSG coach Luis Enrique hoping for Mbappe ‘agreement’

Luis Enrique said he hoped “an agreement can be found” with Kylian Mbappe as Paris Saint-Germain look set to open their Ligue 1 campaign without the French superstar.

The former Barcelona and Spain boss is preparing for his first season in charge at PSG after replacing Christophe Galtier in July.

“This situation has already existed (between PSG and Mbappe),” the Spaniard told a pre-match press conference in Paris ahead of his team’s Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on Saturday.

“A positive solution had been found with the club before my arrival. I hope that the club and the player will find an agreement. I remind you of the philosophy of the club, which wants to be above everything, players, staff.”

PSG are bolstering their attacking options with the futures of Mbappe and Neymar still uncertain, with both missing training on Friday.

Luis Enrique confirmed that France international Ousmane Dembele’s arrival from Barcelona is “99 percent” done.

Mbappe’s contract dispute has dominated headlines all summer.

He has refused to sign an extension to his PSG deal, meaning he can leave for free next year, with Real Madrid long seen as his preferred destination.

PSG want to sell him now and bring in a significant transfer fee for a player who cost 180 million euros ($198m) from Monaco in 2017.

According to a source close to the negotiations, a contract renewal proposal was made to the Frenchman with a “guaranteed sale” clause at the end of the season but it was rejected.

The club are also reported to be open to a sale of the former Barcelona player Neymar, currently sidelined with a virus, and Italian midfielder Marco Verratti.

Real Madrid not searching for Courtois replacement

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has said the Spanish giants are not chasing a new goalkeeper in the transfer market to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois ahead of the new La Liga season.

Courtois is set to miss a major part of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during training on Thursday.

But Ancelotti said Ukrainian back-up ‘keeper Andriy Lunin was ready to fill the void left by Courtois, who won the Yashin trophy last year awarded to the world’s best goalkeeper.

“We have total confidence in Lunin who is a great goalkeeper,” Ancelotti told a press conference ahead of Real’s La Liga opener at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

“He’s been very good during pre-season. He’s talented and what he lacks is what all young players lack — experience, the experience he’s going to gain day by day.”

Ancelotti said the club may still look to bolster their goalkeeping options.

“We still have time until August 31,” he added. “We’ll see in the next few days if we’re going to recruit another goalkeeper, to make up the numbers, because we count on Lunin.”