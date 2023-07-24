Sports

Football transfer roundup: Raul Jimenez set for Fulham move; Marcel Sabitzer close to joining Borussia Dortmund

Let’s now take a look at the latest completed and reported deals in the ongoing transfer window

Marcel Sabitzer has played for Bayern 54 times, scoring three goals. Reuters

Marquee players continue make their moves from club to club as the football transfer window progresses ahead of the new domestic season. Kylian Mbappe’s future remains uncertain, while for some, Saudi Arabia remains their next potential destination.

Raul Jimenez to Fulham

Mexico international Raul Jimenez is set to complete a move to Fulham from Wolverhampton Wanderers, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported. The fee is expected to be around £5.5m, and Jimenez will undergo the medical once personal terms are accepted on Monday.

This comes at a time when Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham striker, is reported to be in final talks with Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli.

Jimenez has not had the best of times with Wolves since suffering a critical head injury in November 2020 during a match against Arsenal. In 15 Premier League appearances last season, including eight starts, Jimenez failed to find the net even once. However, he did score three goals in the Carabao Cup.

Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray

Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha is set to join Turkish giants Galatasaray on a three-year deal from Crystal Palace, The Guardian reported.

Zaha is looking to move to Galatasaray with prospects of playing the UEFA Champions League in mind.

Zaha had risen to the Crystal Palace ranks through the academy, but was sold to Manchester United in 2013. However, he was less impactful at Old Trafford and eventually signed a short-term loan deal with Cardiff City, for whom he played 13 times.

Zaha returned to Palace in 2015 and has played for the London club ever since.

Marcel Sabitzer to Bayern Munich

Marcel Sabitzer, the Austria international, has all but made a move to Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich.

Sabitzer had recently spent a loan spell with Manchester United, for whom he played 18 times and scored three goals.

Sabitzer has played for Bayern 54 times and scored two goals. The 29-year-old has previously had spells with Red Bull Leipzig in Germany and RB Salzburg in Austria.

The move comes after United rejected the opportunity to sign Sabitzer on a permanent deal. However, in mid May, Sabitzer was later ruled out of the rest of season with a knee injury, which meant he missed the last three Premier League games as well as the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Moreover, once United had acquired Mason Mount from Chelsea, there was no option but to let Sabitzer go.

