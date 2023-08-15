The ongoing summer transfer window continued to dominate signings in European football with some marquee signings. Moises Caicedo joined Chelsea, James Ward-Prowse returned to the Premier League with West Ham United signing him, while Romeo Lavia is eager on joining Chelsea despite Liverpool reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Southampton player.

Let’s now take a look at the major transfers that are happening:

Chelsea sign Caicedo

Chelsea took its spending on players to a staggering $1 billion in 15 months under its American owners by signing Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton on Monday for a reported 115 million pounds ($146 million).

It is a record fee for a transfer in Britain, surpassing the 106.7 million pounds (then $131.4 million) that Chelsea paid for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the January window.

Since taking control of the London club in May last year from Roman Abramovich, Chelsea’s ownership — fronted by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital — has spent $280 million on players in the 2022 summer transfer window, $350 million in the January window and now around $370 million, and counting, this summer.

It’s an unprecedented spending spree designed to remodel the squad in the shortest, most realistic possible timeframe. In the 21-year-old Caicedo, Chelsea believes it has signed one of best young midfielders in the world.

He will dovetail with Fernandez in a young and exciting partnership under Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is in his first year in charge and has overseen a remarkable squad overhaul.

“I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club,” Caicedo said. “It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.”

Caicedo has signed an initial eight-year deal, which continues Chelsea’s policy of handing out long contracts to spread “amortization” costs of transfer fees across the whole deal.

Neymar set for Saudi switch

Neymar is set to complete a move to the Saudi Pro League after Al Hilal agreed a reported 90 million euros ($98 million) transfer fee with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.

The fee would be a record for the league, backed by the oil-rich state, in its spending spree on high-end soccer talent.

Al Hilal could finally seal a statement signing to match Al Nassr, its city rival in Riyadh, which lured Cristiano Ronaldo in January. Recent offers to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, teammates of Neymar last season at French champion PSG, were not accepted.

Neymar has reportedly been offered a two-year contract expected to pay the 31-year-old Brazil star an annual salary of about $100 million. That would be around half of the 38-year-old Ronaldo’s reported salary.

Neymar and PSG agreed last week he could leave although his widely reported preference, like Messi several weeks ago, was on returning to their former club Barcelona.

Romeo Lavia picks Chelsea over Liverpool

Romeo Lavia, the Southampton midfielder, has reportedly said that he wants to join Chelsea over Liverpool.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano posted saying that terms were agreed between Chelsea and Southampton and that Lavia could sign the deal with the Blues on Tuesday.

Chelsea and Southampton, in contact to close Romeo Lavia deal. £50m fee now discussed plus add-ons, Chelsea want to announce Lavia as new signing this week

Nicolo Zaniolo set for Aston Villa stint

Nicolo Zaniolo has joined Aston Villa on loan deal with an option to buy. The agreement in place is reported to be about €27m in total package, with add-ons included.

Zaniolo, new Aston Villa player — here we go

Zaniolo was eager on a move to Aston Villa.

Zaniolo was recently with Galatasaray, having played 12 matches for the Turkish club, having scored five goals.

With inputs from The Associated Press