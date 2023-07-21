Some of the biggest football clubs across the globe continue keeping themselves busy by acquiring new players and extending the contract of a few others.

Manchester United boosted their defence with the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana, while the club announced Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes as their new skipper. Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, extended his contract, until 2028.

What else is happening in and around the football transfer world? We take a look here:

Jordi Alba joins Inter Miami

Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami had already acquired FC Barcelona legends in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, and on Friday, they announced the signing of Jordi Alba, another Catalan icon.

The Florida-based club have signed Alba on a free transfer.

Oficial✍️🇪🇸Bienvenido @JordiAlba We have signed Spanish international defender Jordi Alba to a contract through the 2024 season. Find out all the details:https://t.co/43s7DbZ528https://t.co/dj2lmpulM2 pic.twitter.com/DkVnMRT35n — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 20, 2023

It was only towards the end of the 2022-23 season that Alba announced that he would be leaving Barcelona after 11 years. Alba had joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2012, and went onto win six LaLiga titles, one UEFA Champions League title and the Copa del Rey five times.

Alba has also won the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup once each.

Matt Doherty returns to Wolverhampton

Ireland defender Matt Doherty has completed a return to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, three years since leaving the Molineux for Tottenham Hotspur. Doherty rejoins Wolves on a free transfer for a three-year period.

Doherty had joined Tottenham in 2020 for a fee of £15 million, and represented the club in 71 matches, scoring three goals. However, after a falling out with the coach and the team management, Spurs let go of Doherty who then signed for Atletico Madrid in January this year.

However, the 31-year-old was limited to just two matches with Atletico, and that meant he had no other option but to leave.

Doherty, who has played 312 games for Wolves, was part of the side when the club secured promotion to the Premier League in 2017. Doherty was also part of the side when Wolves reached the Europa League quarter-finals in 2020 under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Riyad Mahrez completes Saudi move

Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez has completed a high-profile transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli, Al Ekhbariya TV reported.

Mahrez had played a significant role at Manchester City, scoring 78 goals and 59 assists, while also winning 11 titles.

Despite an underwhelming season personally last time around, Mahrez still finished with 15 goals in 47 games, but his move to Saudi Arabia might come as a surprise for a few, given that he had signed a contract extension with City till 2025.

Mahrez joins the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino in the Saudi Professional League. Firmino, a former Premier League rival, will now play alongside Mahrez at Al Ahli.

Sadio Mane to Al Nassr?

Saudi Arabia is soon emerging as the next top destination for established footballers. Sadio Mane, former Liverpool striker who was recently with Bayern Munich, seems to be heading that way too.

Sadio Mané has accepted to negotiate terms of his move to Saudi league — Al Nassr, working to get it done 🟡🔵🇸🇦 Mané wanted to stay but Bayern are pushing to find a solution & part ways. Sadio now seriously considering Saudi, he will negotiate contract terms with Al Nassr. pic.twitter.com/eCrgZ2OSIv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

According to a report in 90min, the Senegalese footballer has agreed in principle to join Al Nassr, where Ronaldo also plays.

Things have not gone well for Mane since leaving Liverpool for Bayern last season, having scored just 12 goals in 38 matches across all competitions. His physical altercation with Leroy Sane also does not help his case.

Al Ettifaq, managed by former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard, had also ramped up preparatios in order to bring Mane, but the report adds that Mane has reached an agreement in principle with Al Nassr.