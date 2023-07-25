Kylian Mbappe, who has decided not to renew his contract with French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, has received a world record bid of 300 million euros from Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal.

The club in turn have given a green light for the striker to get into discussions over the blockbuster bid.

“The club has given permission to Al Hilal to speak with Mbappe. That’s the request of the letter and that’s been granted,” a PSG source is reported as saying by news agency AFP.

The source said Real Madrid — the club widely thought to be leading the chase for the forward — are among a number of other clubs to have expressed interest.

“In the group so far that have expressed their interest there are Manchester United, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Tottenham and obviously the Saudi club and Real Madrid,” the source said.

Al Hilal are one of the handful of clubs owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

They have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea and Ruben Neves from Wolves this summer.

Mbappe, 24, has one year left on his contract with PSG, who want him to leave now rather than for nothing next summer.

But Mbappe is refusing to sign a new contract and the French champions believe he has already struck a deal to move to Real Madrid next year for nothing.

The striker and club are at loggerheads with Mbappe dropped from the squad to tour Japan and South Korea. Additionally, there have been suggestions that he would not be selected for an entire year if he fails to find a solution with PSG.

Relevo in Spain reports, Mbappe is willing to stay on the bench rather than go to Saudi Arabia. A person close to the player says, “If he has to remain on the bench, he will stay. We’ll see for how long because the Champions League comes soon… if they win, then all good, but how do you have a player like that on the bench if things don’t go well?”

Al Hilal offering €300m transfer fee to PSG. In addition to this they are prepared to offer Mbappe a salary package of €700m over one year, after which he would be free to depart for Real Madrid should he so wish.

Al Hilal plan to offer Kylian Mbappé net salary worth €200m/year. It could only reach reported €700m package by including commercial deals — leaving 100% image rights to Kylian.

It is widely believed that even if Mbappe moves to Saudi Arabia now, earning PSG and himself truckload of money, he could still join Real Madrid next year for free. As per Fabrizio Romano, Al-Hilal plan to offer Mbappe a net salary of 200m euros (£172m) a year while allowing him to keep 100% of his image rights.

Wilfried Zaha signs for Galatasaray

Wilfried Zaha has signed a three year deal with Galatasaray worth 15.4 million euros ($17m) after his contract with Crystal Palace expired, the Turkish champions announced.

The 30-year-old forward will receive a signing bonus of 2.33 million euros and an annual salary of 4.35 million euros, Galatasaray said.

Apart from brief stints at Manchester United and Cardiff City between 2013 and 2014, Zaha remained loyal to Crystal Palace since his professional debut in 2010, scoring 90 goals in 458 appearances.

Bayern Munich midfielder Sabitzer signs for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have signed midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from rivals Bayern Munich on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old has signed a contract until June 2027.

“I can hardly wait to finally join the team and wear the BVB jersey,” said Sabitzer, whose deal is reported to be worth 19 million euros ($21m).

“The talks with the Borussia Dortmund management were outstanding and have shown me how ambitious the club wants to be in the coming years.

“I would like to play my part in ensuring that BVB achieve their objectives and have every reason to celebrate something special with their fans again as soon as possible.”

In total, he has played 185 Bundesliga matches and 32 Champions League games. He has 71 caps for Austria.

Last season, he was loaned out to Manchester United in February, where he played 18 matches across competitions before picking up an injury in May.

Aston Villa loan Sanson to Nice

Aston Villa have loaned Morgan Sanson to Nice for a season with an option to buy, the Ligue 1 club announced.

The 28-year-old was already loaned last season to Strasbourg, having previously played for French clubs Le Mans, Montpellier and Marseille.

Sanson joined Aston Villa from Marseille in 2021 for an estimated 15 million euros ($18.3 million).

He becomes Nice’s first signing for the 2023-2024 campaign, with the Riviera side finishing ninth last season.

Transfer gossip

Samuel Chukwueze is on the cusp of joining AC Milan from Villarreal. The fee is believed to be around €20m plus €8m add ons for the LaLiga club. Chukwueze will sign the contract this week — valid until June 2028.

Samuel Chukwueze is on the cusp of joining AC Milan from Villarreal. The fee is believed to be around €20m plus €8m add ons for the LaLiga club.

Manchester United are going to make an offer for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this week (Mail). United are not willing to pay over £60m but the Italian club are going to stick to their demand of £86m (The Times)

Fiorentina’s midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, has reached an agreement to join Manchester United on a five-year deal (Nicolo Schira)

Inter Milan have bid €15m for Argentina’s World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, following Andre Onana’s move to Manchester United (TyC Sports Argentina)

West Ham have made a bid of £40m for Chelsea’s midfielder Conor Gallagher (Fabrizio Romano)

If Mbappe does move to Saudi Arabia, PSG will meet Spurs’ requirement of £100m for Harry Kane. Although, Bayern Munich are confident of landing the striker (Independent)

Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia are close to signing Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (90min)

Jordan Henderson, 33, has said his goodbyes to Liverpool teammates and staff before his move to Saudi club Al Ettifaq (Mail)