Manchester United are close to confirming the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana for a fee of £47 million ($61 million, 55 million euros), multiple UK media outlets have said.

He bid his farewell to Inter Milan. “Leaving Inter is like leaving a family. It’s not a normal team,” he told Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport. “I came to realise being an Inter player is a way of life.

“It’s no coincidence they call them ‘Pazza’, the Crazy Inter. It’s probably because I’m a bit crazy too but it’s the best definition in the world.”

On move to United, he said: “It’s important to be honest and always tell people the truth. I’m someone who always wants a new challenge. Playing in the Premier League for a club like United is irresistible.

“Everyone wanted it to happen. But what matters is that had I stayed I would have been happy to do so because I never had any problems at Inter. I’d be just as happy.

“There was this kind of magic created between me and Milan which is hard to explain. I know that I can go all over the world but it’s going to be hard to find fans like Inter’s and a Curva like Inter’s.”

Onana, 27, played a key role in Inter’s run to the UEFA Champions League final and previously worked with United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

Media reports say the Cameroonian will sign a five-year deal and become the successor to David De Gea.

United will pay an initial 51 million euros with a further four million euros in performance-related add-ons.

Onana, spotted at Samuel Eto’o’s academy in his homeland, joined Barcelona as a 14-year-old.

After failing to make the first team at the Camp Nou, Onana joined Ajax in 2015 and won three league titles under Ten Hag.

However, his career was temporarily disrupted in 2021 by a doping ban. The one year ban was reduced to nine months on appeal as he claimed to have taken the drug accidentally.

He joined Inter on a free transfer just over 12 months ago when his contract at Ajax expired.

Onana made only 24 Serie A appearances as he shared goalkeeping duties with Samir Handanovic.

But he was an ever-present in the Champions League, keeping eight clean sheets in 13 games as Inter reached the final for the first time in 13 years.

Alba to join Inter Miami

Jordi Alba will sign for Inter Miami and join up with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

“Jordi Alba will sign today,” Mas told a group of reporters after the team’s training session on Tuesday.

But Mas said that any attempt to sign another former Barca player, Luis Suarez, was limited by his contractual situation with Brazilian club Gremio.

“Luis Suarez is a Gremio player. He has a contract. We understand the close relationship that he has with Lionel, Busquets and Alba. They played together at Barcelona.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Luis Suarez coming to Inter Miami. We haven’t held direct talks with Gremio or with Suarez.

“I don’t know how Luis Suarez can leave Gremio. But if he does we are free to talk to Luis and bring him to Inter Miami. That possibility would be there,” he said.

Alba, 34, terminated his Barcelona contract in May.

Bayern sign Kim Min-jae from Napoli

Bayern Munich signed South Korean defender Kim Min-jae from Napoli.

Bayern said the 26-year-old was joining on a five-year contract but did not give the transfer fee.

Kim joined Napoli last summer and anchored the defence as they won Serie A.

“It’s a new beginning for me,” Kim told the Bayern website. “My first goal is to play a lot of games. In addition, I want to win as many trophies as possible.”

He also posted a farewell to Napoli, and departing coach Luciano Spalletti, on Instagram.

“To my passionate club Napoli, Mister Spalletti, my team mates, and above all to Napoli fans, I would like to express my gratitude.”

Oriol Romeu returns to Barca

Barcelona have re-signed former academy player Oriol Romeu from Girona with the midfielder signing a three-year deal, the club announced.

Romeu made his senior team debut in 2010 before moving to Chelsea a year later. The 31-year-old spent nine years in the Premier League – two at Chelsea and seven with Southampton, two in LaLiga – one year at each of Valencia and Girona, and one in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart.

With Romeu returning to the Catalans, 20-year-old midfielder Pablo Torres moves the other way on loan.

Romeu’s buyout clause is set at 400 million euros.

“Romeu has great experience and knows the club from his previous spell as a blaugrana and the style of play Xavi Hernandez wants to impress on his team,” Barca said in a statement.

“The midfielder has shown what he can do in LaLiga and will look to perform right from the off.”

He is Barca’s fourth signing this summer after Ilkay Gundogan, Iñigo Martinez while Vitor Roque will join the club next year.

Lens captain Fofana joins Saudi club Al Nassr

Lens captain Seko Fofana confirmed he has accepted an offer to join the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

“I leave you with the feeling of accomplishment and pride at being a part of this history which is ours,” Fofana, 28, wrote in a farewell video posted on Instagram.

The Ivorian international midfielder played 112 times for the northern French outfit scoring 21 goals in three years.

He departs even though Lens returned to the Champions League for the first time in 21 years, following an exceptional season during which they finished second in Ligue 1.

Fofana joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozovic and David Ospina at the Riyadh-based club.

Joao Felix close to joining Barcelona on loan

Joao Felix has expressed interest to join Barcelona after his loan deal from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea didn’t turn into a full-time move.

The Portuguese player told Fabrizio Romano, “I’d love to play for Barca.”

“Barcelona has always been my first choice. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me,” he added.

Spanish media outlet AS have followed it up and are reporting that the striker would go on loan with an option to buy.